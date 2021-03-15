 

DGAP-News Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 09:04  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2020

15.03.2021 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

87 of 100 Cents dividend payment are tax-free
- Despite Corona: EBIT +14% / Net +12% / Cashflow +28%
- Sustainable growth targets for the coming years

Wessling, March 15, 2021 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, today presents the Annual Report 2020, detailing the preliminary results disclosed on February 10, and confirming the sustainable growth targets for the coming years.

After +24.5% growth in Q1 and Corona retarding effects from Q2 onwards, sales at EUR 244 mln came in just below the previous year's record, but profit and cash flows had double-digit increases to new records through high cost elasticity and growing margin strength during the course of the year.

Operating profit EBIT amounted to EUR 31.03 mln / +14%, still with the lion's share EUR 19.14 mln / +10% from Software, but the VAR Business at EUR 11.90 mln / +21% continued to further catch up. EBIT margin climbed to 12.7% (PY: 11.1%) in the group, 25.3% (PY: 23.1%) for Software and 7.1% (PY: 5.7%) in the VAR segment.

Net profit after minority shares increased to EUR 18.71 mln / +12% or 111.5 Cents (PY: 99) per share. Operating cash flows continued to soar, achieving EUR 33.73 mln / +28% or 201 Cents (PY: 157) per share.

Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 11 to pay a dividend increased to 100 Cents (PY: 85 / +18%), again including the option to be paid out in cash or as a share dividend. 87 of 100 Cents can be paid out tax-free from the 'steuerliches Einlagenkonto' (§27 KStG).

M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff confirms the sustainable profit and dividend growth targets for the coming years: 'For EPS in 2021, we target a growth to 125-135 Cents (+12-21%), with 115-120 Cents dividend. We assume mirrored seasonality compared to the previous year: Q1 strong, but yet below the all-time records of 2020, and with Q4 being the strongest quarter of the year. From 2022 onwards we expect to return to our long-term achieved growth mode, with +8-12% p.a. for sales as well as +18-24 Cents p.a. for EPS and +15-20 Cents more dividend p.a.'
 

15.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175457

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175457  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175457&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2020 DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2020 15.03.2021 / 09:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 87 of 100 Cents …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE stellt Geschäftsbericht 2020 vor (deutsch)
09:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE stellt Geschäftsbericht 2020 vor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
1.415
Mensch und Maschine: übersehene Turnaround-Perle - 100% Chance; KUV 0,3; KGV 7