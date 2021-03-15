Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MARCH 2021 AT 10 AM (EET)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a large order from YILPORT Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar machines: 11 reachstackers, four empty container handlers and 12 heavy terminal tractors. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all machines scheduled for Q3 and Q4 of 2021.



YILPORT Holding Inc. was established in August 2011 as a subsidiary to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the YILDIRIM Group. Today, YILPORT Holding operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally: five in Turkey, seven in Portugal, two in Spain, two in Sweden and one each in Norway, Malta, Italy, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. In addition, YILPORT operates five dry terminals in Turkey and one in Sweden.



The Port of Oslo will receive three Kalmar Eco reachstackers and two Kalmar reachstackers for empty container handling. Leixões Container Terminal in Portugal will receive two Kalmar Eco reachstackers, while Yilport Huelva in Spain will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and four Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and Yilport Gebze in Turkey will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Puerto Bolívar in Ecuador will take delivery of two Kalmar reachstackers and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Finally, Gävle Container Terminal in Sweden will receive eight Kalmar heavy terminal tractors.



The Port of Oslo and Gävle Container Terminal have a Kalmar Optimal Care service agreement in place which will cover all the new equipment. Yilport Huelva and Leixões Container Terminal are supported by Kalmar’s on-call services while Gebze and Puerto Bolivar will be serviced and supported by Kalmar’s local dealers.



Raymond Höhle, CTO, Yilport: “Our collaboration with Kalmar has been extremely beneficial for our business operations at all our terminals. Not only have they provided excellent support to help identify exactly the right equipment solutions for our needs, but they are able to back these solutions up with high-quality local after-sales support at all our locations to help keep our fleet running efficiently and reliably.”



Jürgen Wurzer, Director, Key Account Industry, Kalmar: “We are delighted that Yilport has once again chosen to refresh their equipment fleet with a variety of reliable, proven Kalmar solutions. With our holistic and flexible offering we can address all of Yilport’s requirements and respond quickly to meet their changing needs.”





