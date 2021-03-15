 

Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MARCH 2021 AT 10 AM (EET)


Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a large order from YILPORT Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar machines: 11 reachstackers, four empty container handlers and 12 heavy terminal tractors. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all machines scheduled for Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

YILPORT Holding Inc. was established in August 2011 as a subsidiary to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the YILDIRIM Group. Today, YILPORT Holding operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally: five in Turkey, seven in Portugal, two in Spain, two in Sweden and one each in Norway, Malta, Italy, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. In addition, YILPORT operates five dry terminals in Turkey and one in Sweden.

The Port of Oslo will receive three Kalmar Eco reachstackers and two Kalmar reachstackers for empty container handling. Leixões Container Terminal in Portugal will receive two Kalmar Eco reachstackers, while Yilport Huelva in Spain will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and four Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and Yilport Gebze in Turkey will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Puerto Bolívar in Ecuador will take delivery of two Kalmar reachstackers and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Finally, Gävle Container Terminal in Sweden will receive eight Kalmar heavy terminal tractors.

The Port of Oslo and Gävle Container Terminal have a Kalmar Optimal Care service agreement in place which will cover all the new equipment. Yilport Huelva and Leixões Container Terminal are supported by Kalmar’s on-call services while Gebze and Puerto Bolivar will be serviced and supported by Kalmar’s local dealers. 

Raymond Höhle, CTO, Yilport: “Our collaboration with Kalmar has been extremely beneficial for our business operations at all our terminals. Not only have they provided excellent support to help identify exactly the right equipment solutions for our needs, but they are able to back these solutions up with high-quality local after-sales support at all our locations to help keep our fleet running efficiently and reliably.”

Jürgen Wurzer, Director, Key Account Industry, Kalmar: “We are delighted that Yilport has once again chosen to refresh their equipment fleet with a variety of reliable, proven Kalmar solutions. With our holistic and flexible offering we can address all of Yilport’s requirements and respond quickly to meet their changing needs.”


Further information for the press:

Jürgen Wurzer, Director, Key Account Industry, Kalmar, tel. +43 46 37 17 88 11, jueregn.wurzer@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. www.cargotec.com


Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MARCH 2021 AT 10 AM (EET)Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a large order from YILPORT Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar machines: 11 reachstackers, four empty container handlers and 12 heavy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
09.03.21
Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
08.03.21
Kalmar’s RTG and Mobile Equipment Solutions to form the backbone of Vientiane Logistics Park’s new Dry Port in Laos
26.02.21
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 26.2.2021
25.02.21
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
24.02.21
Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
24.02.21
Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
23.02.21
Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements
17.02.21
Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers 