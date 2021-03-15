A New Rendez-Vous with Lingerie Française

PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of previous fashion shows, Promincor - Lingerie Française, non-profit organization to unite French Lingerie brands under a common label and one voice worldwide. with the support of DEFI, had initially planned to bring together once again Lingerie Française's biggest brands again for a unique show in January 2021. However, the health crisis that has spread around the world was a game changer. But in the darkest depths of this global crisis, a few gems shone: new inspirations were born, the need for creativity surged, entire industries went 100% digital. And with that, "Rendez-Vous", a very French short film by Lingerie Française, was born.

Lingerie Française and its 10 prestigious brands, namely Antigel, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Passionata, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby and Simone Pérèle, proudly invite the entire world to a special "Rendez-Vous" to discover this film event on the Lingerie Française channel.