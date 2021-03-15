 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 4th Interim report

AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 4th Interim report

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG

In the period from March 8, 2021 up to and including March 12, 2021, a total of 370 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 11.933. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
09.03.2021 250 25,0000 6.250,00
12.03.2021 120 24,7000 2.964,00
Σ 370 24,9027 9.214,00
 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, March 15, 2021

AlzChem Group AG




