 

New Report Reveals Five Behavioural Trends Behind Home Buying in 2021

London (ots/PRNewswire) - A new report by Luxury Portfolio
(https://luxuryportfolio.com/) International reveals five behaviours that are
driving property purchases in 2021 amongst Luxury Buyers.

Work, Live, Play at Home

62% of Luxury Buyers wish to Work, Live, Play at Home. 75% actively plan this.

The top trend is the shift in time spent inside the home as it's repurposed for
working, learning, living and playing.

Freedom of Movement

61% of Luxury Buyers are Likely to Buy International Property. 76% are
interested in having Dual-Citizenship.

Travel remains a passion, with demand for this growing over lockdowns. Holidays
ignite second home purchases, and freedom of movement is aided by
dual-citizenships. Buyers in developing-economies showing greater interest in
golden passports.

Self-Reliance

65% of Luxury Buyers want to be more Self-Reliant. 79% want to increase Personal
Security.

Luxury Buyers want more rooms for live-in help, great internet connection, games
rooms and local shopping centres to facilitate self-reliance. They want to
improve home security and control their physical environment.

Embracing Spontaneity

84% of Luxury Buyers want more Fun Things to do at Home.

Embracing spontaneity is borne out of lockdowns with increased desire for
delightful surprises, fun at home and breaking out of the rut. Plus, greater
need for physical activity (sports, being outdoors), entertainment (video games,
streaming media), and enjoying art and luxury brands.

Financial Confidence

82% of Luxury Buyers are Confident in Household Financial Strength. 67% say
Long-Term Economic Security is a concern.

Luxury Buyers are confident about financial strength, yet 67% agree long-term
financial security is a concern with tax planning or shifting a base of
operation to tax-friendly nations being considered.

"It is clear the home must meet more needs in 2021. The must-have list is longer
than ever. This represents strong potential for luxury estate agents and
ancillary markets," said Mickey Alam Khan, president of Luxury Portfolio
International®

Editors Notes: State of Luxury Real Estate study focused on consumers in the top
1%-5% income bracket of 17 countries, representing more than 30 million
households. It was commissioned by Luxury Portfolio International®
(https://luxuryportfolio.com/) (LPI), the luxury marketing division of Leading
Real Estate Companies of the World® (https://www.leadingre.com/) , the largest
global network of leading residential estate agencies.

Luxury Buyers are defined as affluent consumers likely to purchase residential
property in the next 3 years, with an estimated value of USD $1 million plus.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455783/Luxury_Portfolio_Home.jpg

Logo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455784/Luxury_Portfolio_International_Logo.jpg

Contact:

jamie@relevanceinternational.com t: +44 7748 925315 or Fiona Harris
Manging Director
Relevance International e: fiona@relevanceinternational.com t: +44
7774 678338

