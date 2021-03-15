New Report Reveals Five Behavioural Trends Behind Home Buying in 2021

London (ots/PRNewswire) - A new report by Luxury Portfolio

driving property purchases in 2021 amongst Luxury Buyers.



Work, Live, Play at Home





62% of Luxury Buyers wish to Work, Live, Play at Home. 75% actively plan this.The top trend is the shift in time spent inside the home as it's repurposed forworking, learning, living and playing.Freedom of Movement61% of Luxury Buyers are Likely to Buy International Property. 76% areinterested in having Dual-Citizenship.Travel remains a passion, with demand for this growing over lockdowns. Holidaysignite second home purchases, and freedom of movement is aided bydual-citizenships. Buyers in developing-economies showing greater interest ingolden passports.Self-Reliance65% of Luxury Buyers want to be more Self-Reliant. 79% want to increase PersonalSecurity.Luxury Buyers want more rooms for live-in help, great internet connection, gamesrooms and local shopping centres to facilitate self-reliance. They want toimprove home security and control their physical environment.Embracing Spontaneity84% of Luxury Buyers want more Fun Things to do at Home.Embracing spontaneity is borne out of lockdowns with increased desire fordelightful surprises, fun at home and breaking out of the rut. Plus, greaterneed for physical activity (sports, being outdoors), entertainment (video games,streaming media), and enjoying art and luxury brands.Financial Confidence82% of Luxury Buyers are Confident in Household Financial Strength. 67% sayLong-Term Economic Security is a concern.Luxury Buyers are confident about financial strength, yet 67% agree long-termfinancial security is a concern with tax planning or shifting a base ofoperation to tax-friendly nations being considered."It is clear the home must meet more needs in 2021. The must-have list is longerthan ever. This represents strong potential for luxury estate agents andancillary markets," said Mickey Alam Khan, president of Luxury PortfolioInternational®Editors Notes: State of Luxury Real Estate study focused on consumers in the top1%-5% income bracket of 17 countries, representing more than 30 millionhouseholds. It was commissioned by Luxury Portfolio International®(https://luxuryportfolio.com/) (LPI), the luxury marketing division of LeadingReal Estate Companies of the World® (https://www.leadingre.com/) , the largestglobal network of leading residential estate agencies.Luxury Buyers are defined as affluent consumers likely to purchase residentialproperty in the next 3 years, with an estimated value of USD $1 million plus.