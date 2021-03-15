KION Group management trainee program continues

- Attractive career start for graduates with a master's degree

- Five places to be filled on the management trainee program

- Strong international focus and a range of specialisms

Frankfurt, March 15, 2021 - KION GROUP AG, the global leader in logistics and intralogistics, is continuing its world-class management trainee program for graduates with a master's degree. The next round of the tailored training program in various specialisms starts on October 1, 2021. The traineeships in intralogistics aftersales, project management, research & development, HR management, and mobile automation include a varied 18-month program with a strong international focus within the global KION Group. Participants will quickly assume responsibility in their own specialist area and also get to know the various facets of the multi-brand Group and understand key interfaces within it.

The trainee position in intralogistics aftersales is at KION's subsidiary Linde Material Handling in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. The project management traineeship is at Dematic, a KION subsidiary and global material handling specialist offering intelligent software, supply chain, and automation solutions, in Heusenstamm near Frankfurt. A further placement in research & development is available in the internal unit of KION's Chief Technology Officer, the CTO organization in Hamburg. There is a placement in HR management at the KION GROUP AG headquarters in Frankfurt, while the traineeship in the mobile automation unit, which produces automated guided vehicle systems, is also at KION GROUP AG, this time at the site in Aschaffenburg.