SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 08/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date                

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:   60,900  772.69  47,056,770
March 8, 2021  3,000  730.93  2,192,790
March 9, 2021  3,000  755.73  2,267,190
March 10, 2021  2,500  764.84  1,912,100
March 11, 2021  2,000  782.58  1,565,160
March 12, 2021  2,000  770.90  1,541,800
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:  73,400  770.24  56,535,810

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 775,087 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 12.4m (approx. DKK 92.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

