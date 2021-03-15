 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Executive Board have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Morten Hübbe
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Group CEO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 13,839 interim shares through exercise of 83,034 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

13,839 interim shares through exercise of 83,034 subscription rights

DKK 1,453,095
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

  		Subscription rights

 

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.038562          
Volume(s): 250,275 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

250,275 subscription rights

DKK 1,261,024
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
4.C Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 6,988 interim shares through exercise of 41,928 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

6,988 interim shares through exercise of 41,928 subscription rights

DKK 733,740
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-11
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.D Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Subscription rights

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.385832        
Volume(s): 1,210,284 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

1,210,284 subscription rights

DKK 6,518,387
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-11
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
4.E Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 22,933 interim shares through exercise of 137,598 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
22,933 interim shares through exercise of 137,598 subscription rights

DKK 2,407,965
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-12
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Barbara Plucnar Jensen                         
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Group CFO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 15,787 interim shares through exercise of 94,722 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

15,787 interim shares through exercise of 94,722 subscription rights

DKK 1,657,635
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Johan Kirstein Brammer
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Group CCO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 1,847 interim shares through exercise of 11,082 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

1,847 interim shares through exercise of 11,082 subscription rights

DKK 193,935
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

  		Subscription rights

 

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.0          
Volume(s): 226,297 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

226,297 subscription rights

DKK 1,131,485
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
4.C Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 4,074 interim shares through exercise of 24,444 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

4,074 interim shares through exercise of 24,444 subscription rights

DKK 427,770
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-12
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Lars Bonde
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Group COO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 1,240 interim shares through exercise of 7,440 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

1,240 interim shares through exercise of 7,440 subscription rights

DKK 130,200
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Subscription rights

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.0025          
Volume(s): 161,242 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

161,242 subscription rights

DKK 806,612
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
4.C Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Subscription rights

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.0008          
Volume(s): 360,402 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

360,402 subscription rights

DKK 1,802,290
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-11
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
4.D Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

  		Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 
Identification code

  		DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 15,204 interim shares through exercise of 91,224 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

15,204 interim shares through exercise of 91,224 subscription rights

DKK 1,596,420
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-12
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.E Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

  		Subscription rights

 

 

 
Identification code DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 6.0500          
Volume(s): 5,770 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

5,770 subscription rights

DKK 34,908
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-12
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:        

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk

