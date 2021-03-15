Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
Members of the Executive Board have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Morten Hübbe
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 13,839 interim shares through exercise of 83,034 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
13,839 interim shares through exercise of 83,034 subscription rights
DKK 1,453,095
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.038562
Volume(s): 250,275 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
250,275 subscription rights
DKK 1,261,024
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|4.C
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 6,988 interim shares through exercise of 41,928 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
6,988 interim shares through exercise of 41,928 subscription rights
DKK 733,740
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-11
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.D
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.385832
Volume(s): 1,210,284 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,210,284 subscription rights
DKK 6,518,387
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-11
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|4.E
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 22,933 interim shares through exercise of 137,598 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
22,933 interim shares through exercise of 137,598 subscription rights
DKK 2,407,965
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Barbara Plucnar Jensen
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 15,787 interim shares through exercise of 94,722 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
15,787 interim shares through exercise of 94,722 subscription rights
DKK 1,657,635
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Johan Kirstein Brammer
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Group CCO
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 1,847 interim shares through exercise of 11,082 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,847 interim shares through exercise of 11,082 subscription rights
DKK 193,935
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.0
Volume(s): 226,297 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
226,297 subscription rights
DKK 1,131,485
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|4.C
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 4,074 interim shares through exercise of 24,444 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
4,074 interim shares through exercise of 24,444 subscription rights
DKK 427,770
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Lars Bonde
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Group COO
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 1,240 interim shares through exercise of 7,440 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,240 interim shares through exercise of 7,440 subscription rights
DKK 130,200
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.0025
Volume(s): 161,242 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
161,242 subscription rights
DKK 806,612
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|4.C
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.0008
Volume(s): 360,402 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
360,402 subscription rights
DKK 1,802,290
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-11
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|4.D
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
|
Identification code
|DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 15,204 interim shares through exercise of 91,224 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
15,204 interim shares through exercise of 91,224 subscription rights
DKK 1,596,420
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.E
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Subscription rights
|Identification code
|DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 6.0500
Volume(s): 5,770 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
5,770 subscription rights
DKK 34,908
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:
Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk
