Gulftainer:10 start-up finalists from six continents to compete for latest supply chain innovations at Gulftainer's 'Future of Ports 2021'

March 14, 2021 - Gulftainer (www.Gulftainer.com), one of the world's leading privately held port operators, today announced the shortlisted 10 highly disruptive start-ups from six continents to compete for the latest supply chain innovations at 'Future of Ports 2021'. Marking the end of the Future of Ports Startup Challenge that aims to identify promising, cutting-edge startups with the potential to disrupt the ports and logistics sector, the event will bring together industry leaders and innovators to discuss the future of the industry before a live virtual global audience.

The selection process saw Gulftainer, in partnership with global innovation platform OneValley, evaluate over 2,000 applicants with an aim to shortlist 250 most relevant technology solutions from over 200 cities.

Charles Menkhorst, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: "We are on a mission to identify the very best entrepreneurs and thinkers whom we can potentially partner with to redefine the future of shipping and logistics industry. The caliber of start-ups and emerging technology companies we have seen throughout the challenge has been truly outstanding."

"Gulftainer's incredible call to action for entrepreneurs with a vision to transform the port and logistics landscape helped us identify some up-and-coming innovative companies from around the world. Our list of finalists features the most exciting, and potentially disruptive, technologies emerging globally," said Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley.

The 'Future of Ports 2021' event provides the shortlisted companies a virtual global platform to present their groundbreaking solutions across IoT and Robo-Doctors, AI and Autonomous Drones, Big Data and Advanced Analytics, and Blockchain for a chance to win cash prizes and the opportunity to explore the deployment or co-development of their technology solutions with Gulftainer.

The 10 start-up finalists are:

1. Artemis Robotics

2. Authenticiti

3. Creation Labs

4. Docktech

5. eYARD

6. IronYun

7. Moeco

8. Morpheus.Network

9. ThroughPut

10. Zainar

The 'Future of Ports 2021' will take place virtually on March 18th, 7 PM, UAE time/7 AM PT time. Apart from product showcases by the shortlisted start-ups, the event will feature talks from industry thought leaders on disruptive innovation and technology within the supply chain and logistics ecosystem, and what the future holds for the industry.

To learn more about the Future of Ports Challenge and Gulftainer, or to register to attend the Future of Ports 2021, visit FOP.GULFTAINER.COM.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Gulftainer.

-ends-


