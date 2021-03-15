 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling

BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Fourth quarter interim dividend for 2020
Payments of dividends in sterling

On 2 February 2021, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter 2020 would be US$0.0525 per ordinary share (US$0.315 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 26 March 2021 to shareholders on the share register on 19 February 2021. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2020 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the four dealing days from 9 to 12 March 2021 (£1 = US$1.39317). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 26 March 2021 will be:

3.7684 pence per share.

Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

