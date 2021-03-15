Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Financial Year 2020: By no means a lost year!

The Salzgitter Group delivered a pre-tax result of € -196.4 million in the financial year 2020 that was determined by the Corona pandemic and its severe disruption to society and the economy at large. Following a plunge in order intake caused by economic restrictions imposed on a global scale in the second quarter, we responded swiftly and resolutely with counteracting measures to secure earnings and liquidity. After a period of stabilization over the summer, the Strip Steel Business Unit showed the first strong signs of recovery in the final quarter that have held steady since then.

The Group's external sales declined to € 7,090.8 million due above all to the drop in average selling prices for rolled steel products and lower shipment volumes (2019: € 8,547.3 million). The pre-tax result came in at € -196.4 million thanks to rigorous crisis management and the recent uptrend in performance, particularly in the Strip Steel, Trading and Technology business units, that exceeds the previous year's level (€ -253.3 million). The result also includes

€ 18.9 million in net income from restructuring provisions (2019: € -56.1 million) and a very gratifying contribution of € 104.0 million from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the equity method (2019: € 99.5 million, including € 27.8 million in income from an accounting adjustment in connection with the acquisition of shares). Earnings after taxes of € -273.9 million (2019: € -237.3 million) comprise € 71.0 million in additional tax expenses for capital gains tax to be paid in connection with the ruling of the Federal Fiscal Court (Bundesfinanzhof) issued on structured securities lending in 2016. Salzgitter AG has lodged an appeal against this repayment. Earnings per share dropped to € -5.13 (2019: € -4.46), return on capital employed (ROCE) improved compared with the previous year's figure but remained in negative territory (-3.9 %; 2019: -5.8 %). Against this backdrop, we will not be paying any dividend for the past financial year. With signs of a significant improvement in the financial situation in the current year, we expect to be able to resume dividend distribution again in 2022.