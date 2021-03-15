 

BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 11:05  |  27   |   |   

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with highly-regarded cannabis cultivation and extractions company Stigma Grow (TSX-V:CANB) to launch the Keef Brands award-winning line of cannabis-infused beverages across Canada, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products.

Stigma Grow is a leading Canadian cannabis product cultivation and extraction company, boasting a presence in every major province for their wide array of BHO (butane hash oil) cannabis concentrate products. BevCanna will leverage Stigma Grow’s strong and expanding Canadian sales distribution channels to begin distribution of the Keef product line, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products across Canada.

The partnership will streamline BevCanna’s product commercialization plans and enhance its Canadian market penetration, enabling the Company to supply products to provincial distributors for in-house and white-label client brands, bridging the gap until the Company is granted its own Sales License. BevCanna has completed multiple rounds of discussions with Canadian provincial buyers and has seen strong demand for the Keef portfolio of products and its white-label client products. The Company is progressing rapidly with its commercial rollout, with a number of formal purchase orders and supply agreements to become formalized in the near term, and delivery to select provinces to commence subsequently.

“We’re eager to partner with Stigma Grow in launching our portfolio of products across Canada,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “By leveraging their coast-to-coast distribution network with provincial boards, we can get our products into consumer hands quickly and immediately capitalize on the significant consumer demand for more variety in their cannabis beverage selection.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with highly-regarded cannabis …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:09 Uhr
BevCanna kündigt Vertriebslizenz-Partnerschaft an, um Cannabis angereicherte Getränke in ganz Kanada einzuführen
09.03.21
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
09.03.21
BevCanna festigt Partnerschaft mit Nextleaf hinsichtlich Herstellung von hochwertigen THC- und CBD-haltigen Getränken
09.03.21
BevCanna Solidifies Partnership with Nextleaf to Manufacture High-Quality THC and CBD Infused Beverages
05.03.21
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
04.03.21
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
04.03.21
BevCanna beruft ehemaliges PepsiCo-Führungsmitglied als President
04.03.21
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
02.03.21
BevCanna stellt Prognose für strategische Entwicklung von globalem Gesundheits- und Wellnessunternehmen bereit
24.02.21
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
5.043
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?