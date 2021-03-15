BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada

Stigma Grow is a leading Canadian cannabis product cultivation and extraction company, boasting a presence in every major province for their wide array of BHO (butane hash oil) cannabis concentrate products. BevCanna will leverage Stigma Grow’s strong and expanding Canadian sales distribution channels to begin distribution of the Keef product line, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products across Canada.

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with highly-regarded cannabis cultivation and extractions company Stigma Grow ( TSX-V:CANB ) to launch the Keef Brands award-winning line of cannabis-infused beverages across Canada, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products.

The partnership will streamline BevCanna’s product commercialization plans and enhance its Canadian market penetration, enabling the Company to supply products to provincial distributors for in-house and white-label client brands, bridging the gap until the Company is granted its own Sales License. BevCanna has completed multiple rounds of discussions with Canadian provincial buyers and has seen strong demand for the Keef portfolio of products and its white-label client products. The Company is progressing rapidly with its commercial rollout, with a number of formal purchase orders and supply agreements to become formalized in the near term, and delivery to select provinces to commence subsequently.

“We’re eager to partner with Stigma Grow in launching our portfolio of products across Canada,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “By leveraging their coast-to-coast distribution network with provincial boards, we can get our products into consumer hands quickly and immediately capitalize on the significant consumer demand for more variety in their cannabis beverage selection.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.