Aurora Mobile Partners with BitDeer, the World's Leading Crypto Currency Mining Service Platform, to Strengthen Digital Asset Mining Services

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Sharpening Technology Limited, also known as BitDeer. Leveraging its artificial intelligence-based smart operation services, Aurora Mobile aims to help BitDeer develop the most reliable digital asset mining services.



BitDeer is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, where users are provided with a full range of cloud mining solutions. This alleviates users' from complicated processes, such as the procurement of mining equipment, the logistics of transport, power management, and the operation and maintenance of the mining farms. Users will be able to place an order and enjoy the services with a single click. BitDeer has served users from over 200 countries and regions around the world with monthly traffic of over 2.5 million. BitDeer also operates hundreds of thousands of specialist mining machines from professional mining farms in continents such as Asia, Europe and America. BitDeer not only ensures stable and consistent operation, but also strives to provide top-notch computing power-sharing services to its customers worldwide.