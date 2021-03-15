Aurora Mobile Partners with BitDeer, the World's Leading Crypto Currency Mining Service Platform, to Strengthen Digital Asset Mining Services
SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with Sharpening Technology Limited, also known as BitDeer. Leveraging its artificial intelligence-based smart operation services, Aurora Mobile aims to
help BitDeer develop the most reliable digital asset mining services.
BitDeer is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, where users are provided with a full range of cloud mining solutions. This alleviates users' from complicated processes, such as the procurement of mining equipment, the logistics of transport, power management, and the operation and maintenance of the mining farms. Users will be able to place an order and enjoy the services with a single click. BitDeer has served users from over 200 countries and regions around the world with monthly traffic of over 2.5 million. BitDeer also operates hundreds of thousands of specialist mining machines from professional mining farms in continents such as Asia, Europe and America. BitDeer not only ensures stable and consistent operation, but also strives to provide top-notch computing power-sharing services to its customers worldwide.
As the price of Bitcoin continues to rally, competition in mining Bitcoin has intensified over the months while the difficulty of mining across the entire Bitcoin network continues to increase. Therefore, mining services underlying the mining activities have become ever more important. Through the partnership with BitDeer, Aurora Mobile will use its powerful AI-driven technology and advanced analysis capabilities to help BitDeer conduct professional customized mining services for individual investors and institutions around the world. The two companies are looking forward to the cooperation and are confident of exploring more growth opportunities in the field of digital cryptocurrency in the future.
Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficacy, drive business growth and monetize services. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated several major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.
