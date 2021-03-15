 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

15.03.2021, 11:00   

Amryt Pharma plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)
Name

Ray Stafford

2
Reason for the notification

a)
Position/status

Chairman

b)
Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

  
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Amryt Pharma plc

b)
LEI
213800YNUJEOJ8L4T95

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial  instrument, 
type  of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.06 each

GB00BKLTQ412
b)
Nature of the transaction   

Purchase of Shares

c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.00 300,100 ordinary shares

d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A – single transaction

e)
Date of the transaction

March 12, 2021

f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Contacts

Joe Wiley, CEO / Rory Nealon, CFO/COO, +353 (1) 518 0200, ir@amrytpharma.com

Edward Mansfield, Shore Capital, NOMAD, +44 (0) 207 468 7906, edward.mansfield@shorecap.co.uk

Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, +1 (212) 915 2564, tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Amber Fennell, Consilium Strategic Communications, +44 (0) 203 709 5700, fennell@consilium-comms.com

  

