 

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream is Now Available on Crown Genetics Mobile Retail Distribution Platform

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) a premiere, fully licensed California based cannabis company, announces today that its patented, disruptive Hourglass time release THC+ Cannabinoid delivery cream and full spectrum RSO cannabis oil are now available for purchase on Crown Genetics’ (“Crown”) retail delivery online platform in California under the “Wellness” section.

As a result, customers who live in Los Angeles County can have Hourglass delivered to their home or office via the Crown delivery distribution system. The public will also be able to buy Hourglass, as well as Grapefruit’s full spectrum RSO oil, at any of the over 250 California licensed retail dispensaries serviced by the Crown distribution system as soon as these products are delivered and stocked in these retail outlets. Hourglass and the RSO are currently available for retail purchase at the Apothecary 420 Dispensary in Sherman Oaks, California.

Crown is a leading California licensed cannabis distributor that services over 250 licensed retail dispensaries and operates its delivery service encompassing a 30-mile radius in and around Los Angeles County. Now, after testing and evaluating Hourglass, Crown has included Hourglass on the menu of cannabis products it distributes side by side with its own famous Crown OG flower and concentrate line.

Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit CEO stated, “The approval of Grapefruit’s Hourglass THC/Cannabinoid delivery cream for inclusion on the Crown cannabis product platform represents yet another milestone for our Company. We can think of no more powerful affirmation of Hourglass’ safety and efficacy than to have a company of Crown’s reputation include a product manufactured by an industry peer such as Grapefruit in its menu of offerings to its retail and wholesale clients. Furthermore, Hourglass will now be significantly more available to Los Angeles area residents which should provide a healthy jump start to Hourglass revenues and adoption. Our customers can simply go online to both locate brick and mortar stores that inventory and sell Hourglass or order it online and have it delivered directly to their home or office in California via the Crown delivery system.”

