 

KERING Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 8 to 12, 2021

Paris, March 15, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 8 to 12, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market
(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/03/2021 FR0000121485 3 759 542.9288 XPAR
      TOTAL 3 759 542.9288  

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
 https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/4f874ccadfe10580/original/Ker ...

Contact

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

 

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

