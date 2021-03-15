 

Loop Insights and BDG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Third Venue Bubble At NCAA 2021 Big West Conference Championships At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas

15.03.2021   

Largest-Ever Venue Bubble Deployed At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino In Las Vegas Advanced Significant Discussions With Major Sports & Hospitality Organizations As Nevada Launches 50% Capacity For Live Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its venue management platform which protected NCAA athletes, coaches, media, staff, and fans at the 2021 Big West Conference Championship in Las Vegas. 

BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP REPRESENTS LARGEST-EVER VENUE BUBBLE AND MOST SUCCESSFUL LIVE SHOWCASE FOR MAJOR SPORTS AND HOSPITALITY PROSPECTS

The 2021 Big West Conference Championship is the third NCAA event that has benefited from Loop Insights’ best-in-class venue management platform. The winners of the tournament have earned their way into the 2021 March Madness tournament to be held this month in Indianapolis. In partnership with bdG sports, the Big West Conference Championship was the largest “venue bubble” deployed by Loop to date.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “I am extremely proud of my team and thankful to all of those who took part in ensuring the Big West Conference Championship Tournament was a huge success. With the golf season underway, the NHL and NBA playoffs right around the corner, and the MLB and WNBA regular seasons nearly ready to being, the success and timing of this event could not have been better given the entities we were able to showcase our platform’s capabilities to. Add in the Nevada announcement moving to 50% capacity as of today and the multiple advanced discussions we are having with some of the largest organizations in the state made it a dream week for Loop and its shareholders.”  

bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing stated: “We are very proud of another successful tournament at the Big West Conference Championships in partnership with Loop. The Loop Insights platform provided enhanced security with a user-friendly experience that allowed athletes and staff to onboard to the platform seamlessly. We look forward to working with Loop Insights again as the sports industry begins to welcome fans back to events once again.”

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop's Continued Global Expansion in 2021
25.02.21
Loop Insights Provides Wallet Pass Platform To World Boxing Council (WBC) To Engage Fans For Championship Fight Being Broadcast To Over 200 Countries Across The World. Combined Social Media To Exceed 10 Million Followers. Additional Global Fight Events Ex
18.02.21
Loop Insights Completes Acquisition of Intellectual Property Assets of Locally, A Global Location Data Intelligence Company With Tier-1 Clients

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
122
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence