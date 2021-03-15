 

NICE Wins ‘ASTORS’ Awards for Best Investigation and 911 Incident Solutions Accelerating Digital Transformation for Evidence Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 11:30  |  83   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has won two ‘ASTORS’ Awards for NICE Inform and NICE Investigate. Sponsored by American Security Today, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards recognize outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies that support law enforcement agencies, first responders and other government entities in their mission to keep cities and communities safe and secure. NICE Inform received a platinum award as the Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution, and NICE Investigate was named the platinum award recipient in the Best Investigation Solution category. This is the fifth consecutive year that NICE’s digital transformation solutions have been recognized with ‘ASTORS’ Awards.

NICE Investigate: Best Investigation Solution
 NICE took home top honors in the Best Investigation Solution category for NICE Investigate. NICE Investigate is a comprehensive, scalable, CJIS-compliant, cloud-based, end-to-end solution that transforms how law enforcement and justice agencies manage investigations and digital evidence. As data grows and budgets decrease, agencies around the world are turning to NICE Investigate to digitally transform how they manage data. NICE Investigate helps departments stretch limited budget dollars without compromising service quality, by automating time-wasting manual processes involved in digital evidence collection, analysis and sharing. Departments can realize a 10-fold productivity saving and use NICE Investigate as a force multiplier to help investigators close cases faster while complying with all disclosure requirements without additional overhead.

NICE Inform: Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution
 NICE Inform was also recognized this year for its ability to help emergency communication centers (ECCs) improve incident response. Today, most emergency communications centers are primarily focused on two limited measures of success -- how many calls get answered and how fast. NICE Inform brings data together to provide greater insight to ECC leaders so they can understand what's working, what's not, and why. NICE Inform also digitally transforms processes around tracking key performance indicators, performing Quality Assurance reviews and reconstructing incidents to give ECC managers the operational intelligence they need to improve incident response.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Wins ‘ASTORS’ Awards for Best Investigation and 911 Incident Solutions Accelerating Digital Transformation for Evidence Management NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has won two ‘ASTORS’ Awards for NICE Inform and NICE Investigate. Sponsored by American Security Today, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards recognize outstanding product development achievements and exciting new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
NICE inContact Helps Companies Apply Smarter AI to Improve Self-Service Experiences, Lower Operating Costs
10.03.21
Sunrise Communications Selects NICE to Boost Workforce Agility and Engagement Across Operations in Four Countries
09.03.21
NICE inContact CXone Adds First-of-its-Kind AI to Drive Higher CSAT and Lower Service Cost
04.03.21
NICE Actimize and Finastra Announce Partnership to Provide Xceed Cloud-Native Platform to Finastra’s Customers
25.02.21
NICE inContact CXone Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Contact Center Innovation in Europe, Australia
24.02.21
Skipton Building Society Takes Workforce Management and Employee Engagement to the Cloud with NICE
23.02.21
NICE inContact Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Leading Cloud Customer Experience Platform
22.02.21
NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solutions Win UK Customer Service Excellence Award for Innovation
18.02.21
 NICE Reports Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth for The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020