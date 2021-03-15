NICE Wins ‘ASTORS’ Awards for Best Investigation and 911 Incident Solutions Accelerating Digital Transformation for Evidence Management

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has won two ‘ASTORS’ Awards for NICE Inform and NICE Investigate. Sponsored by American Security Today, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards recognize outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies that support law enforcement agencies, first responders and other government entities in their mission to keep cities and communities safe and secure. NICE Inform received a platinum award as the Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution, and NICE Investigate was named the platinum award recipient in the Best Investigation Solution category. This is the fifth consecutive year that NICE’s digital transformation solutions have been recognized with ‘ASTORS’ Awards.

NICE Investigate: Best Investigation Solution

NICE took home top honors in the Best Investigation Solution category for NICE Investigate. NICE Investigate is a comprehensive, scalable, CJIS-compliant, cloud-based, end-to-end solution that transforms how law enforcement and justice agencies manage investigations and digital evidence. As data grows and budgets decrease, agencies around the world are turning to NICE Investigate to digitally transform how they manage data. NICE Investigate helps departments stretch limited budget dollars without compromising service quality, by automating time-wasting manual processes involved in digital evidence collection, analysis and sharing. Departments can realize a 10-fold productivity saving and use NICE Investigate as a force multiplier to help investigators close cases faster while complying with all disclosure requirements without additional overhead.

NICE Inform: Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution

NICE Inform was also recognized this year for its ability to help emergency communication centers (ECCs) improve incident response. Today, most emergency communications centers are primarily focused on two limited measures of success -- how many calls get answered and how fast. NICE Inform brings data together to provide greater insight to ECC leaders so they can understand what's working, what's not, and why. NICE Inform also digitally transforms processes around tracking key performance indicators, performing Quality Assurance reviews and reconstructing incidents to give ECC managers the operational intelligence they need to improve incident response.