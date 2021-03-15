 

Genetron Health to Present at Science/AAAS Webinar About Early Cancer Screening on March 31

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the company will present at one of the Science/AAAS Webinar Series, “Early cancer screening today and tomorrow: Exploring liquid biopsy profiling for diagnosis and treatment”.

The webinar will be available online on March 31. It is now open for registration at:
https://www.sciencemag.org/custom-publishing/webinars/early-cancer-scr ...

Genetron Health’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yuchen Jiao, will discuss the company’s advanced early cancer screening technology and join the conversation with Dr. Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Johns Hopkins Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Early detection of a cancer is critical to its characterization, treatment, and eventual elimination. Many cancers, however, grow undetected due to the traditional lack of sufficiently accurate or sensitive means to detect them. With recent advances in the detection of cancer-specific DNA in the blood—so-called cell-free DNA, or cfDNA, there is hope that liquid biopsies could provide a minimally invasive way to identify primary cancers much sooner, as well as alert doctors to relapse following treatment by identifying minimal residual disease.

This webinar will discuss these advances in early cancer screening, such as recent successes and new methodologies for cfDNA detection and analysis. Topics will include:

  • The importance and clinical rationale for early cancer screening, providing examples from liver and pancreatic cancer
  • How liquid biopsies from blood and other fluids can provide a valuable complement to current standard-of-care tests such as mammography and colonoscopy
  • Results from recent studies using some of the latest cfDNA detection methodologies
  • Potential clinical applications for early cancer screening amid the move toward individualized patient treatment

Science has long been one of the most credible and trusted sources of information for scientists around the world. Published by the not-for-profit AAAS, Science – and its growing family of journals – continue to set the standard for original research and news content that scientists have come to depend on.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



