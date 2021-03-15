 

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with Paysafe Before March 25th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  53   |   |   

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene” or “FTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”) and the related proposals at the Foley Trasimene Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on March 25, 2021 virtually and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/foleytrasimene2/sm2021 as further described in FTAC’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated February 26, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). Please note that you will only be able to access the special meeting by means of remote communication.

FTAC’s stockholders of record as of February 17, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “record date”) are entitled to vote their shares of FTAC common stock at the Special Meeting. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. As such, all stockholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before March 25, 2021.

FTAC’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Paysafe and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, FTAC’s proxy solicitor, at (877) 787-9239, or send a message to BFT.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with Paysafe Before March 25th Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene” or “FTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Paysafe …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Paysafe to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
17
Paysafe VIA SPAC merger mit Foley Trasimene an die Börse - neue aussichtreiche Chance im Fintechber