Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with Paysafe Before March 25th

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene” or “FTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”) and the related proposals at the Foley Trasimene Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on March 25, 2021 virtually and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/foleytrasimene2/sm2021 as further described in FTAC’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated February 26, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). Please note that you will only be able to access the special meeting by means of remote communication.

FTAC’s stockholders of record as of February 17, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “record date”) are entitled to vote their shares of FTAC common stock at the Special Meeting. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. As such, all stockholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before March 25, 2021.

FTAC’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Paysafe and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, FTAC’s proxy solicitor, at (877) 787-9239, or send a message to BFT.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.