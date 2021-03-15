Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results as follows:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
14,687
$
(119,448)
$
(84,819)
$
(25,414)
Asset impairments
2,668
147,730
135,885
148,214
Net income from continuing operations excluding asset impairments (1)
$
17,355
$
28,282
$
51,066
$
122,800
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
24,917
37,974
104,714
199,228
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
13,155
19,394
87,568
137,319
Investing activities
776
259
1,745
8,221
Financing activities
(29,714)
(33,551)
(87,788)
(253,305)
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
13,932
19,602
90,248
144,933
Free cash flow (1)
13,815
19,764
88,690
139,040
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)
(739)
7,762
|____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
"While 2020 proved to be a challenging year for us all, I'm proud of the efforts and discipline of our team as they managed the business safely and effectively over the course of the year. We paid down $46 million of debt in 2020 and ended the year with $200 million of liquidity. As we look to 2021, demand for steel, energy and soda ash continues to improve and we continue to focus on maximizing unitholder value by de-levering the capital structure while maintaining strong liquidity during these uncertain times," stated Craig Nunez, NRP's President and Chief Operating Officer.
NRP's liquidity was $199.8 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $99.8 million of cash and $100.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
NRP declared a cash distribution of $0.45 per common unit and a distribution of $7.6 million on its preferred units for the fourth quarter of 2020. The preferred unit distribution included interest on previously paid-in-kind units and was paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the Board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
Segment Performance
Coal Royalty and Other
Revenues and other income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 were lower by $7.8 million and $87.3 million, respectively, and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 was $5.1 million and $54.7 million lower, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases are primarily a result of a weakened market for metallurgical coal in 2020 due to a decline in global steel demand, and as a result, both sales volumes and prices for metallurgical coal sold were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 as compared to the prior year periods. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 60% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in 2020. In addition, weaker domestic and export thermal coal markets compared to the prior year periods resulted in lower revenues from NRP's thermal coal properties. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic compounded already weak coal pricing and demand, and NRP's coal lessees saw significant negative impacts on their businesses.
NRP also recorded $2.7 million and $135.9 million in non-cash asset impairment expense in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, as compared to $147.7 million and $148.2 million in non-cash asset impairment expense for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively. Asset impairments in 2020 primarily related to weak coal markets that were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in the termination of certain coal leases, changes to lessee mine plans resulting in permanent moves off of certain coal properties and decreased oil and gas drilling activity which negatively impacted the outlook for NRP's frac sand properties.
Domestic and export thermal coal markets remain challenged by lower utility demand, continued low natural gas prices, the secular shift to renewable energy and the ongoing negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Metallurgical coal markets also remain challenged by the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, but prices have rebounded from the lows seen in the second quarter of 2020.
In addition to actively managing its currently producing coal and hard mineral properties over the last year, NRP has also been working to identify potential alternative revenue sources across its coal and hard mineral property portfolio. The Partnership has been evaluating opportunities which may exist in its surface and mineral property assets, where coal or other hard mineral development operations have ceased or have never been developed, as locations for environmentally sustainable projects, such as carbon sequestration or renewable energy projects. While NRP does not expect these activities to generate significant revenues or cash flow over the next several years, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States will provide opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by the Partnership.
Soda Ash
Ciner Wyoming was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as lower demand for glass in the global auto, beverage container and construction industries reduced demand for soda ash. Revenues and other income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 were lower by $4.7 million and $36.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to a combination of lower pricing and volumes sold. Distributions received from Ciner Wyoming were lower by $6.4 million and $17.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, as compared to prior year periods due to Ciner Wyoming's decision to suspend distributions as announced in August of 2020. While Ciner Wyoming has yet to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, fourth quarter 2020 overall sales volumes increased 9.5% and overall production volumes increased 49.1% over the third quarter 2020 results. NRP believes Ciner Wyoming's facility is competitively positioned as one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash in the world, however, NRP expects the market to remain volatile as a result of ongoing uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously mentioned, Ciner Wyoming suspended its quarterly distribution in August 2020 in an effort to achieve greater financial and liquidity flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic and accordingly, did not pay quarterly distributions for the second, third or fourth quarters of 2020. Ciner Wyoming will continue to evaluate on a quarterly basis whether to reinstate the distribution. Ciner Wyoming’s ability to pay future quarterly distributions will be dependent in part on its cash reserves, liquidity, total debt levels and anticipated capital expenditures.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and financing costs were $1.1 million and $38.3 million lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The decrease in costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 is primarily due to lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding. The decrease in costs for the full year of 2020 is primarily due to the loss on extinguishment of debt of $29.3 million related to the refinancing and extension of both NRP's 2022 Senior Notes and revolving credit facility in the second quarter of 2019, as well as lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding. Free cash flow was $5.5 million and $21.9 million higher in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2020.
As noted earlier, NRP declared a fourth quarter $7.6 million distribution on its preferred units which was paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind. The indenture governing the 2025 parent company notes restricts NRP from paying more than one-half of the quarterly distribution on the preferred units in cash if NRP's consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x, and as of December 31, 2020, NRP's leverage ratio was 4.6x. NRP expect its leverage ratio to continue to exceed 3.75x for the foreseeable future.
Conference Call
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources. In addition, NRP owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming LLC, a trona ore mining and soda ash production business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership’s common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees, including Foresight Energy; Ciner Wyoming LLC’s trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) from continuing operations less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income (loss), the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.
“Distributable cash flow” or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
“Free cash flow” or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and common unit distributions. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.
"Return on capital employed" or "ROCE" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus financing costs (interest expense plus loss on extinguishment of debt) divided by the sum of equity excluding equity of discontinued operations, and debt. Return on capital employed should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. Return on capital employed is a supplemental performance measure used by our management team that measures our profitability and efficiency with which our capital is employed. The measure provides an indication of operating performance before the impact of leverage in the capital structure.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per unit data)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenues and other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
$
|
31,327
|
|
$
|
37,032
|
|
$
|
25,740
|
|
$
|
120,166
|
|
$
|
191,069
|
Transportation and processing services
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
2,204
|
|
|
8,845
|
|
|
19,279
|
Equity in earnings of Ciner Wyoming
|
|
5,528
|
|
|
10,256
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
10,728
|
|
|
47,089
|
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
6,498
|
Total revenues and other income
|
$
|
39,165
|
|
$
|
51,716
|
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
$
|
140,320
|
|
$
|
263,935
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and maintenance expenses
|
$
|
5,595
|
|
$
|
5,925
|
|
$
|
5,781
|
|
$
|
24,795
|
|
$
|
32,738
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
3,013
|
|
|
3,186
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
9,198
|
|
|
14,932
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
3,125
|
|
|
3,931
|
|
|
3,634
|
|
|
14,293
|
|
|
16,730
|
Asset impairments
|
|
2,668
|
|
|
147,730
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
135,885
|
|
|
148,214
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
14,401
|
|
$
|
160,772
|
|
$
|
12,460
|
|
$
|
184,171
|
|
$
|
212,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
24,764
|
|
$
|
(109,056)
|
|
$
|
17,470
|
|
$
|
(43,851)
|
|
$
|
51,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
$
|
(10,077)
|
|
$
|
(10,392)
|
|
$
|
(10,254)
|
|
$
|
(40,968)
|
|
$
|
(47,453)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(29,282)
|
Total other expenses, net
|
$
|
(10,077)
|
|
$
|
(10,392)
|
|
$
|
(10,254)
|
|
$
|
(40,968)
|
|
$
|
(76,735)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
$
|
(119,448)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
$
|
(25,414)
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
956
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
$
|
(118,698)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
$
|
(24,458)
|
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
|
|
(7,612)
|
|
|
(7,500)
|
|
|
(7,500)
|
|
|
(30,225)
|
|
|
(30,000)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
|
$
|
7,075
|
|
$
|
(126,198)
|
|
$
|
(284)
|
|
$
|
(115,044)
|
|
$
|
(54,458)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders
|
$
|
6,934
|
|
$
|
(123,674)
|
|
$
|
(279)
|
|
$
|
(112,743)
|
|
$
|
(53,369)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to the general partner
|
|
141
|
|
|
(2,524)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(2,301)
|
|
|
(1,089)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations per common unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
(10.15)
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
(9.20)
|
|
$
|
(4.43)
|
Diluted
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
(10.15)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
(9.20)
|
|
|
(4.43)
|
Net income (loss) per common unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
(10.09)
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
(9.20)
|
|
$
|
(4.35)
|
Diluted
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
(10.09)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
(9.20)
|
|
|
(4.35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
$
|
(118,698)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
$
|
(24,458)
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
|
152
|
|
|
1,208
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
868
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
14,839
|
|
$
|
(117,490)
|
|
|
9,644
|
|
$
|
(81,903)
|
|
$
|
(23,590)
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
$
|
(118,698)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
$
|
(24,458)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
3,013
|
|
3,186
|
|
2,111
|
|
9,198
|
|
14,932
|
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
—
|
|
6,370
|
|
—
|
|
14,210
|
|
31,850
|
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
(5,528)
|
|
(10,256)
|
|
(1,986)
|
|
(10,728)
|
|
(47,089)
|
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals
|
(116)
|
|
111
|
|
—
|
|
(581)
|
|
(6,498)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
29,282
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
(750)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(956)
|
Asset impairments
|
2,668
|
|
147,730
|
|
934
|
|
135,885
|
|
148,214
|
Bad debt expense
|
86
|
|
620
|
|
258
|
|
4,001
|
|
7,462
|
Unit-based compensation expense
|
1,004
|
|
519
|
|
913
|
|
3,570
|
|
2,361
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
|
832
|
|
464
|
|
1,577
|
|
1,323
|
|
3,687
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,859
|
|
(3,924)
|
|
4,621
|
|
12,853
|
|
(6,035)
|
Accounts payable
|
14
|
|
(412)
|
|
144
|
|
207
|
|
(1,234)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
780
|
|
1,427
|
|
791
|
|
(2,205)
|
|
(3,656)
|
Accrued interest
|
(7,559)
|
|
(12,048)
|
|
7,248
|
|
(602)
|
|
(12,029)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(461)
|
|
3,188
|
|
(273)
|
|
9,733
|
|
(732)
|
Other items, net
|
(1,124)
|
|
1,867
|
|
769
|
|
(4,477)
|
|
2,218
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
13,155
|
|
$
|
19,394
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
$
|
87,568
|
|
$
|
137,319
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
(4)
|
|
—
|
|
1,706
|
|
(8)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
13,155
|
|
$
|
19,390
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
$
|
89,274
|
|
$
|
137,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
$
|
116
|
|
$
|
(111)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
623
|
|
$
|
6,500
|
Return of long-term contract receivable
|
660
|
|
392
|
|
332
|
|
2,122
|
|
1,743
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
—
|
Acquisition of mineral rights
|
—
|
|
(22)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(22)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
776
|
|
$
|
259
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
$
|
1,745
|
|
$
|
8,221
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations
|
1
|
|
(73)
|
|
—
|
|
(65)
|
|
(629)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
$
|
777
|
|
$
|
186
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
|
$
|
7,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt borrowings
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
300,000
|
Debt repayments
|
(20,335)
|
|
(20,335)
|
|
(6,780)
|
|
(46,176)
|
|
(463,082)
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
(5,630)
|
|
(5,630)
|
|
(5,630)
|
|
(16,890)
|
|
(33,150)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
(3,750)
|
|
(7,500)
|
|
(7,500)
|
|
(26,363)
|
|
(30,000)
|
Contributions from (to) discontinued operations
|
1
|
|
(77)
|
|
—
|
|
1,641
|
|
(637)
|
Debt issuance costs and other
|
—
|
|
(9)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(26,436)
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
(29,714)
|
|
$
|
(33,551)
|
|
$
|
(19,910)
|
|
$
|
(87,788)
|
|
$
|
(253,305)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of discontinued operations
|
(1)
|
|
77
|
|
—
|
|
(1,641)
|
|
637
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(29,715)
|
|
$
|
(33,474)
|
|
$
|
(19,910)
|
|
$
|
(89,429)
|
|
$
|
(252,668)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(15,783)
|
|
$
|
(13,898)
|
|
$
|
4,745
|
|
$
|
1,525
|
|
$
|
(107,765)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
115,573
|
|
112,163
|
|
110,828
|
|
98,265
|
|
206,030
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
99,790
|
|
$
|
98,265
|
|
$
|
115,573
|
|
$
|
99,790
|
|
$
|
98,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
$
|
17,118
|
|
$
|
22,327
|
|
$
|
2,490
|
|
$
|
39,830
|
|
$
|
58,597
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant, equipment, mineral rights and other funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|
$
|
23
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
$
|
—
|
Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind
|
3,750
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
3,750
|
|
—
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except unit data)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
99,790
|
|
|
$
|
98,265
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
12,322
|
|
|
30,869
|
|
Other current assets, net
|
5,080
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
117,192
|
|
|
$
|
132,084
|
|
Land
|
24,008
|
|
|
24,008
|
|
Mineral rights, net
|
460,373
|
|
|
605,096
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
17,459
|
|
|
17,687
|
|
Equity in unconsolidated investment
|
262,514
|
|
|
263,080
|
|
Long-term contract receivable, net
|
33,264
|
|
|
36,963
|
|
Other long-term assets, net
|
7,067
|
|
|
6,989
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
921,877
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,907
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,385
|
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
7,733
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
Accrued interest
|
1,714
|
|
|
2,316
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
11,485
|
|
|
4,608
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
39,055
|
|
|
45,776
|
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
65
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
61,372
|
|
|
$
|
62,708
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
50,069
|
|
|
47,213
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
432,444
|
|
|
470,422
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
5,131
|
|
|
4,949
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
549,016
|
|
|
$
|
585,292
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (253,750 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,700 per unit and $1,500 per unit at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
|
$
|
168,337
|
|
|
$
|
164,587
|
|
Partners’ capital:
|
|
|
|
Common unitholders’ interest (12,261,199 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019)
|
$
|
136,927
|
|
|
$
|
271,471
|
|
General partner’s interest
|
459
|
|
|
3,270
|
|
Warrant holders' interest
|
66,816
|
|
|
66,816
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
322
|
|
|
(2,594)
|
Total partners’ capital
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
—
|
|
|
(2,935)
|
|
Total capital
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
|
$
|
336,028
|
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
$
|
921,877
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,907
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
|
|
Common Unitholders
|
|
General
|
|
Warrant
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Partners'
|
|
Non-Controlling
|
|
Total
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Units
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2018
|
12,249
|
|
|
$
|
355,113
|
|
|
$
|
5,014
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,462)
|
|
|
$
|
423,481
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935)
|
|
|
$
|
420,546
|
|
Net loss (1)
|
—
|
|
|
(23,969)
|
|
|
(489)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24,458)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24,458)
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(32,487)
|
|
|
(663)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(33,150)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(33,150)
|
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(29,400)
|
|
|
(600)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30,000)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30,000)
|
|
Issuance of unit-based awards
|
12
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
486
|
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
(76)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
800
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
271,471
|
|
|
$
|
3,270
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,594)
|
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935)
|
|
|
$
|
336,028
|
|
Cumulative effect of adoption of accounting standard
|
—
|
|
|
(3,833)
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911)
|
|
Net loss (2)
|
—
|
|
|
(83,123)
|
|
|
(1,696)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(84,819)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(84,819)
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(16,552)
|
|
|
(338)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(16,890)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(16,890)
|
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(29,511)
|
|
|
(602)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30,113)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30,113)
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
|
(4,747)
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,844)
|
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
(1,909)
|
|
Issuance of unit-based awards
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
136,927
|
|
|
$
|
459
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
322
|
|
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
204,524
|
|____________________
|
(1)
|
Net loss includes $30.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $29.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
(2)
|
Net loss includes $30.2 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $29.6 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020:
|
|
|
Operating Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|Soda Ash
|
|
|Total
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
33,521
|
|
|
$
|
5,528
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
39,049
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
116
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
33,637
|
|
|
$
|
5,528
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
39,165
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
2,668
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,668
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
22,382
|
|
|
$
|
5,484
|
|
|
$
|
(13,179)
|
|
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
28,086
|
|
|
$
|
(44)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,125)
|
|
|
$
|
24,917
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
33,655
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
$
|
13,155
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(29,714)
|
|
|
$
|
(29,714)
|
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
34,431
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
$
|
13,932
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
34,315
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
$
|
13,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
41,571
|
|
|
$
|
10,256
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
51,827
|
|
Loss on asset sales and disposals
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
41,460
|
|
|
$
|
10,256
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
51,716
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
147,730
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
147,730
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(115,355)
|
|
|
$
|
10,230
|
|
|
$
|
(14,323)
|
|
|
$
|
(119,448)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
35,561
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(3,931)
|
|
|
$
|
37,974
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
39,042
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,394
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
259
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
259
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(33,551)
|
|
|
$
|
(33,551)
|
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
39,323
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,602
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
39,412
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
1,986
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
1,986
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
934
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
934
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
19,173
|
|
|
$
|
1,890
|
|
|
$
|
(13,847)
|
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
22,259
|
|
|
$
|
(96)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,634)
|
|
|
$
|
18,529
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
28,573
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(19,910)
|
|
|
$
|
(19,910)
|
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
|
|
|
Operating Business Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
129,011
|
|
|
$
|
10,728
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
139,739
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
581
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
581
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
129,592
|
|
|
$
|
10,728
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
140,320
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
135,885
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
135,885
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(40,180)
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(55,182)
|
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
104,982
|
|
|
$
|
14,025
|
|
|
$
|
(14,293)
|
|
|
$
|
104,714
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
124,737
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
87,568
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
1,745
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,745
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(87,788)
|
|
|
$
|
(87,788)
|
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
127,482
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
90,248
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
125,859
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
88,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
210,348
|
|
|
$
|
47,089
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
257,437
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,498
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,498
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
216,846
|
|
|
$
|
47,089
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
263,935
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
148,214
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
148,214
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
21,211
|
|
|
$
|
46,840
|
|
|
$
|
(93,465)
|
|
|
$
|
(25,414)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
184,357
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(16,730)
|
|
|
$
|
199,228
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
178,863
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
137,319
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
8,221
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
8,221
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(253,305)
|
|
|
$
|
(253,305)
|
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
187,106
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
144,933
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
180,584
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
139,040
|
|____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating Statistics - Coal Royalty and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per ton data)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Coal sales volumes (tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
131
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
Central
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
10,111
|
|
|
13,377
|
|
Southern
|
|
69
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
2,668
|
|
|
4,092
|
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
11,647
|
|
|
18,507
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
2,201
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
506
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
1,738
|
|
|
3,036
|
|
Total coal sales volumes
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
5,704
|
|
|
3,644
|
|
|
16,766
|
|
|
23,744
|
|
Coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
Central
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
4.58
|
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
4.17
|
|
|
5.53
|
|
Southern
|
|
5.28
|
|
|
5.96
|
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
4.75
|
|
|
6.69
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
2.21
|
|
|
4.53
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
|
2.36
|
|
|
4.66
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
3.11
|
|
|
2.33
|
|
|
3.46
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
2.90
|
|
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
3.23
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
3.70
|
|
|
4.67
|
|
Coal royalty revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
383
|
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
1,526
|
|
|
$
|
6,775
|
|
Central
|
|
9,481
|
|
|
13,332
|
|
|
8,602
|
|
|
42,207
|
|
|
73,960
|
|
Southern
|
|
364
|
|
|
2,965
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
4,221
|
|
|
11,169
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
10,228
|
|
|
16,899
|
|
|
9,737
|
|
|
47,954
|
|
|
91,904
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
3,403
|
|
|
2,516
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
7,973
|
|
|
10,255
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
2,462
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
|
8,809
|
|
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
|
|
15,207
|
|
|
21,877
|
|
|
12,233
|
|
|
62,013
|
|
|
110,968
|
|
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (2)
|
|
(3,898)
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
(1,623)
|
|
|
(10,145)
|
|
|
(1,356)
|
|
Total coal royalty revenues
|
|
$
|
11,309
|
|
|
$
|
22,051
|
|
|
$
|
10,610
|
|
|
$
|
51,868
|
|
|
$
|
109,612
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production lease minimum revenue (2)
|
|
$
|
8,195
|
|
|
$
|
2,737
|
|
|
$
|
4,267
|
|
|
$
|
21,749
|
|
|
$
|
24,068
|
|
Minimum lease straight-line revenues (2)
|
|
4,447
|
|
|
3,758
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
16,796
|
|
|
14,910
|
|
Property tax revenues
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,871
|
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
5,786
|
|
|
6,287
|
|
Wheelage revenues
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
7,025
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
Coal overriding royalty revenues
|
|
1,658
|
|
|
3,333
|
|
|
1,314
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
13,496
|
|
Lease amendment revenues
|
|
859
|
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
|
7,991
|
|
Aggregates royalty revenues
|
|
649
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
1,717
|
|
|
4,265
|
|
Oil and gas royalty revenues
|
|
893
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
5,816
|
|
|
3,031
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
230
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
Total other revenues
|
|
$
|
20,018
|
|
|
$
|
14,981
|
|
|
$
|
15,130
|
|
|
$
|
68,298
|
|
|
$
|
81,457
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
|
$
|
31,327
|
|
|
$
|
37,032
|
|
|
$
|
25,740
|
|
|
$
|
120,166
|
|
|
$
|
191,069
|
|
Transportation and processing services revenues
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
2,204
|
|
|
8,845
|
|
|
19,279
|
|
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
6,498
|
|
Total Coal Royalty and Other segment revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
33,637
|
|
|
$
|
41,460
|
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
129,592
|
|
|
$
|
216,846
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Northern Appalachia includes NRP's Hibbs Run property that has significant sales volumes, but a low fixed rate per ton.
|
(2)
|
Effective January 1, 2020, certain revenues previously classified as coal royalty revenues are classified as production lease minimum revenues or minimum lease straight-line revenues due to contract modifications with Foresight Energy Resources LLC ("Foresight") that fixed consideration paid to us over a two-year period.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
22,382
|
|
|
5,484
|
|
|
(13,179)
|
|
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,528)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,528)
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
23
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,054
|
|
|
10,077
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
3,013
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,013
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
2,668
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,668
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
28,086
|
|
|
$
|
(44)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,125)
|
|
|
$
|
24,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(115,355)
|
|
|
$
|
10,230
|
|
|
$
|
(14,323)
|
|
|
$
|
(119,448)
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,256)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,256)
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,392
|
|
|
10,392
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
3,186
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,186
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
147,730
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
147,730
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
35,561
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(3,931)
|
|
|
$
|
37,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
19,173
|
|
|
$
|
1,890
|
|
|
(13,847)
|
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,986)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,986)
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
41
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,213
|
|
|
10,254
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
934
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
934
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
22,259
|
|
|
$
|
(96)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,634)
|
|
|
$
|
18,529
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(40,180)
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(55,182)
|
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,728)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,728)
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
79
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
40,889
|
|
|
40,968
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
9,198
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,198
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
135,885
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
135,885
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
104,982
|
|
|
$
|
14,025
|
|
|
$
|
(14,293)
|
|
|
$
|
104,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
21,211
|
|
|
$
|
46,840
|
|
|
$
|
(93,465)
|
|
|
$
|
(25,414)
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(47,089)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(47,089)
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
31,850
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
31,850
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
47,453
|
|
|
47,453
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
29,282
|
|
|
29,282
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
14,932
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,932
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
148,214
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
148,214
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
184,357
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(16,730)
|
|
|
$
|
199,228
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
33,655
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
13,155
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
116
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
660
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
660
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
34,431
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
$
|
13,932
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(116)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(116)
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
34,315
|
|
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,446)
|
|
|
$
|
13,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
39,042
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,394
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
392
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
392
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
39,323
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,602
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
111
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
111
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
73
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
39,412
|
|
|
$
|
6,344
|
|
|
$
|
(25,992)
|
|
|
$
|
19,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
28,573
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
332
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
332
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,175)
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
124,737
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
87,568
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
623
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
623
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
2,122
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,122
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
127,482
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
90,248
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(623)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(623)
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
65
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
125,859
|
|
|
$
|
14,037
|
|
|
$
|
(51,206)
|
|
|
$
|
88,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
178,863
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
137,319
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(629)
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
187,106
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
144,933
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(6,500)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6,500)
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
629
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
180,584
|
|
|
$
|
31,601
|
|
|
$
|
(73,145)
|
|
|
$
|
139,040
|
|
Cash Flow Cushion
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
88,690
|
|
|
$
|
139,040
|
|
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
|
|
(46,176)
|
|
|
(68,128)
|
|
Less: preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units
|
|
(26,363)
|
|
|
(30,000)
|
|
Less: common unit distributions
|
|
(16,890)
|
|
|
(33,150)
|
|
Cash flow cushion
|
|
$
|
(739)
|
|
|
$
|
7,762
|
|
Leverage Ratio
|
(In thousands)
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
104,714
|
Debt—at December 31, 2020
|
|
$
|
477,880
|
Leverage Ratio (1)
|
|
4.6x
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of December 31, 2020 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA. Note that Adjusted EBITDA under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes may be different than the amount shown above. However, NRP's last twelve months Leverage ratio as of December 31, 2020, was 4.6x as calculated under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE")
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
LTM Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(40,180)
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(55,182)
|
|
|
$
|
(84,819)
|
|
Financing costs
|
|
79
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
41,275
|
|
|
41,354
|
|
Return
|
|
$
|
(40,101)
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(13,907)
|
|
|
$
|
(43,465)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
817,768
|
|
|
$
|
263,080
|
|
|
$
|
3,353
|
|
|
$
|
1,084,201
|
|
Less: total current liabilities of continuing operations excluding current debt
|
|
(11,542)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,325)
|
|
|
(16,867)
|
|
Less: total long-term liabilities of continuing operations excluding long-term debt
|
|
(51,700)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(462)
|
|
|
(52,162)
|
|
Capital employed excluding discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
754,526
|
|
|
$
|
263,080
|
|
|
$
|
(2,434)
|
|
|
$
|
1,015,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total partners' capital (1)
|
|
$
|
757,461
|
|
|
$
|
263,080
|
|
|
$
|
(683,219)
|
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
Less: non-controlling interest
|
|
(2,935)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,935)
|
|
Less: partners' capital from discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,641)
|
|
Total partners' capital excluding discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
754,526
|
|
|
$
|
263,080
|
|
|
$
|
(683,219)
|
|
|
$
|
334,387
|
|
Class A convertible preferred units
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
164,587
|
|
|
164,587
|
|
Debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
516,198
|
|
|
516,198
|
|
Capital employed excluding discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
754,526
|
|
|
$
|
263,080
|
|
|
$
|
(2,434)
|
|
|
$
|
1,015,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCE excluding discontinued operations
|
|
(5.3)%
|
|
4.0%
|
|
N/A
|
|
(4.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding asset impairments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return
|
|
$
|
(40,101)
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(13,907)
|
|
|
$
|
(43,465)
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
135,885
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
135,885
|
|
Return excluding asset impairments
|
|
$
|
95,784
|
|
|
$
|
10,543
|
|
|
$
|
(13,907)
|
|
|
$
|
92,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCE excluding discontinued operations and asset impairments
|
|
12.7%
|
|
4.0%
|
|
N/A
|
|
9.1%
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Total partners' capital includes $1.6 million from discontinued operations.
|
