The New Home Company Recognized for Providing Nation’s Best Purchase and Ownership Experiences for Third Straight Year

The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) recently received “The Eliant” award for the third straight year for providing its customers with the best purchase and ownership experiences of any builder in the United States. The honor was presented during the 25 th annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards.

NEW HOME was selected first in the multiple division category based on the results of more than 170,000 surveys administered in 2020 to recent homebuyers from 185 homebuilders across the U.S. The Homebuyers’ Choice Awards are presented annually by Eliant, a customer experience management company that has been surveying buyers of new homes since 1984.

In addition to The Eliant, NEW HOME was also honored with the First-Place award for Purchase Experience among all high-volume builders; Design Experience for high-volume builders; and First-Year Quality and First-Year Customer Experience for large-volume builders. Also, 11 NEW HOME representatives were recognized for delivering extraordinary customer experiences. In all, NEW HOME received 22 Eliant Awards this year for its commitment to customer satisfaction.

“I’m very proud of our team and it’s an honor to see all of their efforts recognized by Eliant,” said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of NEW HOME. “While awards and recognition are nice, the daily feedback we receive through the Eliant surveys is a true gift. It provides a clear understanding of how we can improve and if we are meeting homeowner needs. Our goal is to exceed homeowner expectations by standing behind our commitments, being there when they need us and showing that we truly care.”

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

