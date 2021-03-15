 

The New Home Company Recognized for Providing Nation’s Best Purchase and Ownership Experiences for Third Straight Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 11:55  |  27   |   |   

The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) recently received “The Eliant” award for the third straight year for providing its customers with the best purchase and ownership experiences of any builder in the United States. The honor was presented during the 25th annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards.

The Eliant is an award given to builders who rate highest for Best Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience. NEW HOME has now earned The Eliant six times in the company’s 11-year history.

NEW HOME was selected first in the multiple division category based on the results of more than 170,000 surveys administered in 2020 to recent homebuyers from 185 homebuilders across the U.S. The Homebuyers’ Choice Awards are presented annually by Eliant, a customer experience management company that has been surveying buyers of new homes since 1984.

In addition to The Eliant, NEW HOME was also honored with the First-Place award for Purchase Experience among all high-volume builders; Design Experience for high-volume builders; and First-Year Quality and First-Year Customer Experience for large-volume builders. Also, 11 NEW HOME representatives were recognized for delivering extraordinary customer experiences. In all, NEW HOME received 22 Eliant Awards this year for its commitment to customer satisfaction.

“I’m very proud of our team and it’s an honor to see all of their efforts recognized by Eliant,” said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of NEW HOME. “While awards and recognition are nice, the daily feedback we receive through the Eliant surveys is a true gift. It provides a clear understanding of how we can improve and if we are meeting homeowner needs. Our goal is to exceed homeowner expectations by standing behind our commitments, being there when they need us and showing that we truly care.”

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Home Company Recognized for Providing Nation’s Best Purchase and Ownership Experiences for Third Straight Year The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) recently received “The Eliant” award for the third straight year for providing its customers with the best purchase and ownership experiences of any builder in the United States. The honor was presented …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
The New Home Company to Build Covenant Hills’ Final Luxury Residences with Acquisition of Eight Remaining Homesites
01.03.21
The New Home Company Expands into Denver Market
22.02.21
The New Home Company Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Tack-on Offering of 7.25% Senior Notes Due 2025
22.02.21
The New Home Company Inc. Announces Proposed Private Tack-On Offering of 7.25% Senior Notes Due 2025