Partners Value Split Corp. to Redeem Its Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 6

The redemption price per Preferred Shares, Series 6 will be equal to C$25.25 plus accrued and unpaid dividends of C$0.09272 per share to March 30, 2021 representing a total redemption price of C$25.34272 per share (the “ Redemption Price ”).

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced today its intention to redeem all 7,990,000 of its Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 6 (“ Preferred Shares, Series 6 ”) for cash on March 31, 2021 (the “ Redemption Date ”) in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares, Series 6.

Notice will be delivered to holders of the Preferred Shares, Series 6 in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares, Series 6.

From and after the Redemption Date, the Preferred Shares, Series 6 will cease to be entitled to dividends or any other participation in any distribution of the assets of the Company and the holders thereof shall not be entitled to exercise any of their other rights as shareholders in respect thereof except to receive the Redemption Price (less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company). After the redemption of the Preferred Shares, Series 6, the Company will consolidate the existing capital shares held by Partners Value Investments Inc. so that there are an equal number of preferred shares and capital shares outstanding.

About Partners Value Split Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio consisting of approximately 119,611,000 Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the “Brookfield Shares”) which is expected to yield quarterly dividends that are sufficient to fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and to enable the holders of the Company’s capital shares to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield Shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. BAM owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world— including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.