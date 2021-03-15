 

DraftKings Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) announced today its intention to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company. Upon any conversion, the Company will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, at its election. The interest rate, the initial conversion rate, and other terms and conditions of the Notes will be determined by negotiations between DraftKings and the initial purchaser of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (including any net proceeds from the sale of any additional Notes that may be sold should the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes) for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include mergers and acquisitions and products or technology investments that DraftKings may identify in the future. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to pay the cost of capped call transactions described below.

In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company intends to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transaction will cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of Common Stock that will initially underlie the Notes. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Common Stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, the Company may enter into additional capped call transactions with the Option Counterparties.

08.03.21
DraftKings Celebrates International Women’s Day with Support for Women Entrepreneurs & Buy Women-Owned Initiative for Employees
04.03.21
UFC and DraftKings Reach Groundbreaking Deal
03.03.21
DraftKings to Host Virtual Investor Day
26.02.21
DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance
25.02.21
DraftKings Welcomes Cal Ripken Jr. as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors
22.02.21
DraftKings Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
16.02.21
DraftKings Names Jennifer Aguiar as Chief Compliance Officer

01.03.21
10
Draftkings - Sportwettenanbieter No 1 in den USA - 100 Billion market in 2023/24
26.01.21
2
Draftkings +485% im letzten Jahr - Jetzt kaufen??