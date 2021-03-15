 

CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform

Dubbed the Bitcoin of Healthcare, CMDX launches on award-winning Coinsbit, delivering exciting new opportunities for members live healthy and be wealthy

ROSEAU, Dominica, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMDX, the Bitcoin of Healthcare that is transforming its community members' health and wealth, is pleased to announce that Coinsbit, a top 100 cryptocurrency exchange, has approved its token and listing on its platform.

By making the token available on Coinsbit, CMDX leadership hopes to expand its existing membership base of 320,000 and boost its overall volume in circulation. The currency's debut on a top 100 exchange will help bolster CMDX's commitment to its current community members to help them build wealth through health and business-related activities.

Coinsbit launched in 2018, from the moment of its foundation to the present day Coinsbit is the fastest growing exchange in Europe and today boasts approximately 2 million registered users, more than 10 million monthly exchange traffic and more than 200,000 social network subscribers, making it one of the world's largest exchanges. 

In 2020, it was rated as a top 20 crypto exchange, and it continues into 2021 to be a major player as one of the most dominant platforms on the market. Alexa, Amazon's analytics arm, also currently lists Coinsbit as the 4,532 (at time of publication) ranked site in global internet traffic and engagement over the past 90 days, demonstrating the platform's interest to web users and potential investors across the globe.

"We're excited to be partnering with Coinsbit and their innovative award winning trading platform that is committed to driving breakthroughs in the crypto industry," said Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX. "By leveraging the power of fintech innovators like Coinsbit, CMDX can help advance its global mission of helping investors build wealth in exciting new ways by investing in a brand that cares about the health and wealth of its community members across the globe."

CMDX's token grew out of the brand's mission to help people across the globe enjoy healthier lifestyles while building their wealth. CMDX rewards its global community members with cryptocurrency for sharing their health data, a move that McMurrain hopes will gain traction as part of the Universal Basic Data Income movement. CMDX's community members now have easier access to trade and invest their CMDX rewards, while new investors can also invest in CMDX's mission of becoming the Bitcoin of Healthcare while building their wealth portfolios. 

To learn more about CMDX, visit their website.

About CMDX

CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. By rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit website.

About Coinsbit

Launched in August 2018, Coinsbit is a centralized exchange based in Estonia. The number of Coinsbit users is 2,000,000. Coinsbit supports cryptocurrency pairs, 6+ fiat gateways and OTC trading, as well as a P2P-lending platform. Coinsbit offers cryptocurrency trading and allows users to earn crypto assets via the Staking pool. The Coinsbit exchange token CNB was launched on 1 January 2020 to reduce trading fees for users. Coinsbit offers its platform both for listing and for conducting IEOs.

For more information about CMDX or media inquiries, please contact Brittany Jones: brittany@cmdx.io

