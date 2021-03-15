 

Vontier Announces Appointment of Bob Eatroff to the Vontier Board

Business Wire
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Bob Eatroff as a director of Vontier.

Mr. Eatroff serves as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Development and Strategy for Comcast Corporation and leads its merger and acquisition efforts and other strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Comcast in January 2016, Bob spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley in its Investment Banking Division where he served as lead advisor on some of the firm’s largest and most high-profile M&A transactions and held many leadership positions, including Managing Director, Investment Banking Division and Head, Mergers and Acquisitions - Americas. Mr. Eatroff earned his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University.

Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vontier, said, “Bob brings significant capital allocation and technology investment experience to the Vontier board. We look forward to his contributions as we strengthen and accelerate our portfolio transformation toward highly attractive and evolving mobility markets.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.



Disclaimer

