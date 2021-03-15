Vontier Announces Appointment of Bob Eatroff to the Vontier Board

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Bob Eatroff as a director of Vontier.

Mr. Eatroff serves as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Development and Strategy for Comcast Corporation and leads its merger and acquisition efforts and other strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Comcast in January 2016, Bob spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley in its Investment Banking Division where he served as lead advisor on some of the firm’s largest and most high-profile M&A transactions and held many leadership positions, including Managing Director, Investment Banking Division and Head, Mergers and Acquisitions - Americas. Mr. Eatroff earned his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University.

Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vontier, said, “Bob brings significant capital allocation and technology investment experience to the Vontier board. We look forward to his contributions as we strengthen and accelerate our portfolio transformation toward highly attractive and evolving mobility markets.”