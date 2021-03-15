New Jersey Resources Increases Fiscal 2021 Net Financial Earnings Guidance

The increase in guidance is due primarily to better-than-anticipated results at NJR Energy Services (Energy Services). During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a period of widespread cold across the U.S. led to unusually high demand for natural gas. Energy Services’ geographically diverse storage and transportation assets enabled that business to meet the needs of its customers during a time of unprecedented volatility. Leaf River, NJR’s natural gas storage facility located in Mississippi, also performed well, providing uninterrupted service to its customers under challenging circumstances. The updated NFE guidance range of $1.85 - $1.95 per share is net of estimated reserves for bad debt exposure.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced an increase to its fiscal 2021 net financial earnings (NFE) guidance to a range of $1.85 - $1.95 per share, from the previously announced range of $1.55 - $1.65 per share.

The chart below represents the NFE contributions NJR currently expects from its businesses in fiscal 2021:



Company Previous Fiscal 2021E NFE Contribution Updated Fiscal 2021E

NFE Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 65% - 72% 56% - 61% Clean Energy Ventures 15% - 20% 10% - 15% Storage & Transportation 8% - 10% 7% - 11% Energy Services 3% - 4% 18% - 23% Home Services 0% - 2% 0% - 2%

“Surrounding our core utility with a diversified group of complementary businesses has benefited NJR over the years and this guidance increase is no exception. This result is a credit to the deep experience and hard work of the Energy Services team,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR’s fiscal 2021 NFE guidance, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR’s NFE for fiscal 2021 and the risks associated with bad debt expense.