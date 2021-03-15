Cybin to Present at the M Vest and Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the M Vest and Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference and will participate on the psychedelics panel as follows:

Time: 3:30PM Eastern Time

The panel discussion will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

About M Vest LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

