CI Financial to Acquire Brightworth, a Leading $4.7-Billion Atlanta-Based RIA and Private Wealth Firm

This and other recently announced transactions are expected to more than double CI’s U.S. assets to approximately US$55 billion 2 , continuing CI’s rapid growth in wealth management.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced an agreement to acquire Brightworth , LLC (“Brightworth”) of Atlanta, a registered investment advisor with approximately US$4.7 billion 1 in assets.

Brightworth provides comprehensive investment advisory and financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, pension and profit-sharing plans from offices in Atlanta and Charlotte, NC. The firm’s expertise includes specialized practices focused on corporate professionals and executives, dental industry professionals, and business owners through its business exit and transition services group.

“We’re thrilled that the dynamic team at Brightworth has chosen to join CI,” said CI Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine. “They have built an exceptional firm based on a comprehensive, multi-generational approach to wealth planning combined with outstanding service. Additionally, they have developed expert teams offering highly tailored services to affluent client segments such as executives, business owners and dentists.”

The acquisition of Brightworth extends CI’s presence into the strategic southeast market, with Atlanta alone being one of the country’s largest urban economies and home to numerous Fortune 500 companies.

“We are excited to join CI and believe we have found the ideal partner and platform to best serve our clients’ growing needs and provide greater professional opportunities for our employees,” said Ray Padrón, Brightworth Chief Executive Officer. “CI and its other partner firms bring a depth of knowledge, experience and resources that will allow us to fully recognize our commitment to service excellence and provide a best-in-class client experience. As a leading firm in our region, we look forward to joining CI’s dynamic network of firms to help build a leading integrated private wealth platform that will influence the future direction of wealth management in North America and globally.”