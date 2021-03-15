 

AVEO Oncology to Regain Ex-North American Rights to AV-203

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that it will regain its rights to AV-203 outside of North America, its clinical-stage potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets ErbB3 (also known as HER3), following the voluntary termination of its collaboration and license agreement by CANbridge Life Sciences. AVEO will regain rights to AV-203 in all territories outside of North America, and CANbridge has initiated the process to transfer all preclinical data and materials to AVEO. The transfer of rights and termination of the collaboration and license agreement will become effective on September 5, 2021.

AV-203 is an IgG1 antibody designed to inhibit both ligand-dependent and ligand-independent ErbB3 signaling. ErbB3 is a receptor that is typically expressed in many human cancers, and AV-203 has demonstrated preclinical activity in multiple tumor models. To date, AVEO has completed a Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study of AV-203 in patients with advanced solid tumors (N=22). In this study, one patient had a dose limiting adverse event and the recommended phase 2 dose, or RP2D, is 20 mg/kg. One of two neuregulin positive (NRG1+) patients had a partial response. Neuregulin, the only known ligand for ErbB3, is a potential biomarker which may prove to be predictive of AV-203 anti-tumor activity.

“By reacquiring rights to AV-203 outside of North America, we add global rights to a third IgG1 antibody clinical candidate within our internally developed and diverse portfolio of oncology therapeutics,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “AV-203 has demonstrated early signs of activity in an NRG1+ patient that suggest it could have meaningful application in several areas of high unmet need in cancer. We look forward to advancing AV-203 in the clinic as part of our strategy for delivering long-term value from our pipeline programs. This strategy includes progress in our immunotherapy combination programs for FOTIVDA (tivozanib), potential initiation of a pivotal study of ficlatuzumab in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and the execution of our Phase 1 study of AV-380 for cancer cachexia.”

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
12.03.21
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 Trial in IO Relapsed Renal Cell Carcinoma
11.03.21
AVEO Oncology Announces Drawdown of $20 Million Tranche Under Hercules Debt Facility
10.03.21
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
10.03.21
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
02.03.21
AVEO Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
18.02.21
AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

