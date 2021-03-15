RumbleOn Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“Less than seven months after launching RumbleOn 3.0 its clear the newest generation of RumbleOn has been a great success,” said Marshall Chesrown, Chief Executive Officer. “RumbleOn 3.0 has increased overall listings on RumbleOn.com which has led to an improvement in gross profit on vehicles sold of more than 100% in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, March 15, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

Chesrown concluded, “The prescriptive steps we’ve taken to improve margins and expand our offering over the past year have quickly cemented RumbleOn as a Powersports leader in the United States.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

RumbleOn’s decision to focus on profitability in 2020, combined with the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in significantly reduced commercial activity and total inventory in the market. Despite these factors the Company's full year results demonstrate improvements in margin and EBITDA.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Total vehicle unit sales was 18,024, a decrease from 43,143 in 2019

Total revenue was $416.4 million, a decrease from $840.6 million in 2019 Powersports revenue was $46.7 million Automotive revenue was $337.1 million Transportation and vehicle logistics revenue was $31.8 million

Total gross profit was $31.6 million, or a total gross margin of 7.6%, an increase from 6.0% in 2019 Gross margin on vehicles sold (excluding the impairment loss on automotive inventory) was 9.6%, up from 5.4%. Gross profit per vehicle was $2,047 per vehicle, a 100.4% increase from 2019 Powersports gross profit per powersport vehicle sold was $1,478 Automotive gross profit per automotive vehicle sold was $2,282

Sales, General and Administrative Expenses was $53.7 million, a decrease from $86.6 million in 2019 Compensation expense was $25.7 million Advertising and Marketing expense was $5.3 million Professional fees were $3.2 million Technology development expense was $1.4 million General and Administrative expense was $18.1 million

Operating loss was $(18.6) million, an improvement from $(37.8) million in 2019

Net loss was $(25.0) million, an improvement from $(45.2) million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.8) million or (1.4)% of revenue, an improvement from $(26.4) million or (3.1)% of revenue in 2019

Net loss per basic and fully diluted Class B share was $(11.44), an improvement from $(40.53) in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot predict the overall effect to RumbleOn, our customers, regional business partners, and others that we work with.

Conference Call Details

RumbleOn’s management will host a conference call today, Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast can be accessed from RumbleOn's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rumbleon.com. To access the conference call telephonically, callers may dial (877) 407-9716, or (201) 493-6779 for callers outside of the United States and entering conference ID 13716962.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release. Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 used in this release include: adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted to add back interest expense including debt extinguishment and depreciation and amortization, and certain charges and expenses, such as goodwill impairment, impairment loss on automotive inventory, impairment loss on plant & equipment, insurance recovery proceeds, non-cash stock-based compensation, change in derivative liability, litigation expenses, severance, new business development and other non-recurring costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because it excludes, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and capital investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,466,831 $ 49,660 Restricted cash 2,049,056 6,676,622 Accounts receivable, net 9,407,960 8,482,707 Inventory 21,360,441 57,381,281 Prepaid expense and other current assets 3,446,225 1,210,474 Total current assets 37,730,513 73,800,744 Property and equipment, net 6,521,446 6,427,674 Right-of-use assets 5,689,637 6,040,287 Goodwill 26,886,563 26,886,563 Other assets 151,076 237,823 Total assets $ 76,979,235 $ 113,393,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,707,448 $ 12,421,094 Accrued interest payable 1,485,854 749,305 Current portion of convertible debt, net 562,502 1,363,590 Current portion of long-term debt 20,688,651 59,160,970 Total current liabilities 35,444,455 73,694,959 Long -term liabilities: Notes payable 4,691,181 1,924,733 Convertible debt, net 27,166,019 20,136,229 Derivative liabilities 16,694 27,500 Operating lease liabilities and other long-term liabilities 5,090,221 4,722,101 Total long-term liabilities 36,526,615 26,810,563 Total liabilities 71,408,570 100,505,522 Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Common A stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 50 50 Common B stock, $0.001 par value, 4,950,000 shares authorized, 2,191,633 and 1,111,681 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,192 1,112 Additional paid in capital 108,949,204 92,268,213 Accumulated deficit (104,380,781 ) (79,381,806 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,570,665 12,887,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,979,235 $ 113,393,091

Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenue: Pre-owned Vehicle Sales: Powersports $ 46,653,668 $ 101,008,976 Automotive 337,084,959 717,042,511 Transportation and vehicle logistics 31,816,157 22,577,860 Other 872,459 - Total revenue 416,427,243 840,629,347 Cost of revenue: Powersports 40,060,571 88,673,515 Automotive 308,800,631 685,313,894 Transportation and vehicle logistics 24,200,229 16,023,962 Cost of revenue before impairment loss 373,061,431 790,011,371 Impairment loss on automotive inventory 11,738,413 - Total cost of revenue 384,799,844 790,011,371 Gross profit 31,627,399 50,617,976 Selling, general and administrative 53,659,348 86,624,249 Insurance recovery proceeds (5,615,268 ) - Depreciation and amortization 2,142,939 1,786,426 Operating loss (18,559,620 ) (37,792,699 ) Interest expense (6,638,325 ) (7,187,604 ) Decrease in derivative liability 10,806 1,302,500 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt 188,164 (1,499,250 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (24,998,975 ) (45,177,053 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net loss $ (24,998,975 ) $ (45,177,053 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 2,184,441 1,114,714 Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (11.44 ) $ (40.53 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (24,998,975 ) $ (45,177,053 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,142,939 1,786,426 Amortization of debt discount 2,027,046 1,664,000 Bad debt expense 310,721 1,123,739 Stock based compensation expense 2,978,236 3,836,518 Impairment loss on inventory 11,738,413 - Impairment loss on property and equipment 177,626 - (Gain) from change in value of derivative liability (10,806 ) (1,302,500 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt (188,164 ) 1,499,250 Goodwill impairment - 1,850,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (1,235,974 ) 2,037,023 (Increase) decrease in inventory 24,282,427 (2,327,754 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,235,751 ) (113,529 ) (Increase) decrease in other assets 86,747 (135,645 ) Increase in other liabilities 720,067 - (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 152,126 (5,031,073 ) Increase in accrued interest payable 1,196,549 543,268 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,143,227 (39,747,330 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used for acquisitions - (835,000 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 38,436 169,268 Technology development (2,145,055 ) (3,085,743 ) Purchase of property and equipment (174,786 ) (119,748 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,281,405 ) (3,871,223 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from notes payable and convertible debt 8,272,375 27,455,537 Repayments for notes payable (1,767,758 ) (10,857,500 ) Net proceeds from (payments on) lines of credit (40,533,759 ) 2,788,469 Proceeds from PPP Loan 5,176,845 - Proceeds from sale of common stock 10,780,080 15,173,427 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (18,072,217 ) 34,559,933 NET CHANGE IN CASH (3,210,395 ) (9,058,620 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 6,726,282 15,784,902 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,515,887 $ 6,726,282

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss RumbleOn, Inc. (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (24,998,975 ) $ (45,177,053 ) Add back: Interest expense (including debt extinguishment) 6,450,161 8,686,854 Depreciation and amortization 2,142,939 1,786,426 EBITDA (16,405,875 ) (34,703,773 ) Adjustments Goodwill impairment 1,850,000 Impairment loss on automotive inventory 11,738,413 - Impairment loss on plant & equipment 177,626 - Insurance recovery proceeds (5,615,268 ) - Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,978,236 3,836,518 Change in derivative liability (10,806 ) (1,302,500 ) Litigation expenses 1,295,717 61,446 Severance - 1,079,438 New business development - 1,224,523 Other Non-recurring costs 51,387 1,578,220 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,790,570 ) $ (26,376,128 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005229/en/