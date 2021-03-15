IronNet Cybersecurity, the Leader in Collective Defense and Network Detection and Response (NDR), to Be Listed on NYSE Through a Merger With LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.

IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today that it has signed a definitive business combination agreement with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS), a special purpose acquisition company formed to help advance domestic and international defense. The transaction will allow IronNet to accelerate its growth trajectory in the rapidly growing cybersecurity market and to capitalize on strong demand for new and more effective ways to defend against growing cyber threats. Upon close of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.” and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “IRNT.”

IronNet merges industry-leading cybersecurity products with expert service to create a platform designed to deliver the most advanced, real-time cyber defense globally, protecting both private and public sectors. Bringing together some of the best minds in cybersecurity from industry, government and academia, IronNet was created to more effectively defend enterprises, sectors and nations against highly organized cyber adversaries and increasingly sophisticated attacks that traditional security tools are challenged to detect. IronNet’s Collective Defense platform, which features proprietary and patented technology, detects cyber anomalies and shares anonymized threat data in real time within a secure ecosystem. This provides all Collective Defense members with a previously unachievable level of visibility into potential incoming threats.

“Today marks an important milestone as we work to advance IronNet’s ability to defend enterprises, sectors and nations against highly organized cyber adversaries and increasingly sophisticated attacks. We face the beginning of a digital arms race in which adversaries are using cybersecurity attacks as a tool to wreak havoc, including destruction, intelligence-gathering, and extortion – ultimately presenting an existential economic threat to the public and private sectors. Compounding this problem, organizations frequently must defend themselves, often with limited resources, against well-funded nation state groups who plan, code and attack in teams over long periods of time,” said GEN (Ret) Keith Alexander, Chairman of the Board, Founder and Co-CEO of IronNet.