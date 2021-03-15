 

BioXcel Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Dementia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

Designation offers the potential for expedited development and review, highlighting the urgent need for new treatment options for dementia related agitation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that BXCL501, the Company's investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine ("Dex"), has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia. The Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of certain product candidates designed to treat serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions, and the designation includes increased interaction and guidance from the FDA. 

“Managing dementia related agitation, specifically in elderly patients, represents a significant challenge for physicians and caregivers, as there are currently no FDA-approved therapies and off-label drugs come with black box warnings," stated Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel. "The FDA's decision to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation further underscores the significant unmet need for a new treatment for this underserved patient population, as well as highlights BXCL501’s potential in becoming the first therapeutic option, if approved, to address this debilitating medical condition. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to advance BXCL501 into a pivotal dementia program, in hopes of quickly bringing this therapy to the millions of patients across treatment settings that lack alternative options.”

The Breakthrough Therapy designation for BXCL501 was supported by the positive topline data from the Phase 1b/2 TRANQUILITY study for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. BXCL501 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in agitation measures at 2 hours post-dose with both the 30 and 60 mcg doses as measured by multiple scales. The dose dependent response observed has the potential to support the Company’s plans to evaluate BXCL501 for use across the full range of dementia care settings.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioXcel Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Dementia Designation offers the potential for expedited development and review, highlighting the urgent need for new treatment options for dementia related agitationNEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
11.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorders
04.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
03.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Provides Update on its BXCL501 Program for the Acute Treatment of Dementia Related Agitation
01.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints June Bray to Board of Directors
25.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 PLACIDITY Trial of BXCL501 for the Treatment of Delirium Related Agitation
23.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints Javier Rodriguez as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
12
BioXcel Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for Lead Immuno-oncology Candidate