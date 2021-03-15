 

Save the date – Orion’s Virtual Capital Markets Day on 26 May 2021 at 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m. EEST

ORION CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 15 MARCH 2021 at 13.00             
         

Save the date – Orion’s Virtual Capital Markets Day on 26 May 2021 at 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m. EEST

Orion’s virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 for investors, analysts and media will be held on 26 May 2021 at 1.00 p.m – 4.00 p.m. EEST. At the event, Orion's management will provide an update on the company's strategy, business and research & development projects.

The presentations will include updates from CEO Timo Lappalainen and other members of Orion Executive Management Board. An invitation with the agenda and the webcast registration details will be published closer to the event.

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.




