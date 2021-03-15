Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in RALLY, the Second Phase 3 Study of TNX-102 SL for Management of Fibromyalgia

Positive Topline Results from RELIEF, the First Phase 3 Study of TNX-102 SL for Management of Fibromyalgia, Previously Announced December 2020

CHATHAM, N.J., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that 50 percent of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Phase 3 RALLY study (TNX-CY-F306) for the management of fibromyalgia. RALLY is the Company’s second of two potential pivotal Phase 3 studies of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg, a non-opioid, centrally acting analgesic, taken daily at bedtime. The RALLY study utilizes the same protocol design as the Company’s first positive Phase 3 study, RELIEF, but with an additional 200 patients.

“We believe that achieving this milestone keeps us on plan for the anticipated release of interim results from RALLY in the third quarter and topline data in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Tonix’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth Lederman, M.D. “If the topline results are positive, we expect to be in a position to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for TNX-102 SL for fibromyalgia to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022.”

In December 2020, the Company reported positive topline results from the RELIEF study, its first Phase 3 study for TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg in fibromyalgia. In the RELIEF study, the 5.6 mg dose achieved statistically significant pain reduction over placebo at Week 14 (primary endpoint, p=0.01). In addition, TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated with an adverse event profile comparable to prior studies, and no new safety signals observed.

An interim analysis of the first 50 percent of randomized participants in the RALLY study will be conducted shortly after the 14-week treatment period has been completed by these participants. Pending approval of the interim statistical analysis plan by the FDA, results from the interim analysis are expected in the third quarter of 2021. The interim analysis will be conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) which will review the unblinded data and make one of four recommendations: (1) stop the study for success; (2) continue to enroll the full study as planned; (3) continue to enroll with a specified increase in the total number of participants in the full study; or (4) stop the study for futility.