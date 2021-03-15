Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Final Closing of Purchase Right Agreement with JR Resources, and Key Additions to the Management Team, Board and Advisory Committee

Lead, South Dakota, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the purchase right agreement with JR Resources Corp. (“JR Resources”) and key additions to the management team, Board of Directors and Advisory Committee. Today, Jonathan Awde assumes the key leadership role as President and CEO of the Company, with Gerald Aberle taking a new leadership role as Chief Operating Officer. Two new additions to the Board are Dr. Robert Quartermain and Jonathan Awde, who will join Alex Morrison, Stephen T. O’Rourke and Jerry Aberle. Richard Bachman, Mac Jackson and John Norby will serve as members of the Advisory Committee. This newly constituted team looks forward to implementing a comprehensive exploration program on the Company’s largely underexplored land package in the Homestake District.

“Jerry and his team deserve a tremendous amount of credit for assembling the Company’s district scale land package within the greater Homestake District”, said Jonathan Awde. “The opportunity to have a land package contiguous with a generational ore body that produced over 40,000,000 ounces of gold is extremely rare. With the recently acquired Maitland Project from Barrick in October 2020, the Company controls approximately 18,182 mineral acres that provide the basis for exploring many compelling brownfield and greenfield exploration targets. The opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced technical team led by Jerry Aberle and Rick Bachman, coupled with the contributions from Robert Quartermain and Mac Jackson, is unparalleled. The closing of the purchase right agreement provides the continued funding for this program, which we anticipate will be expanded with successful exploration results.”

“Jonathan has tremendous energy and success in leading and advancing exploration stage companies and has deep capital markets experience. He is the ideal person to take us to the next level as an exploration company and building value for our shareholders. I look forward to working with Jon and our experienced exploration team in unlocking the potential of our extensive property holdings in the Homestake District,” said Jerry Aberle, COO of the Company.