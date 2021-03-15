Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Acquire Land in Sacramento Metro Housing Market for $6,850,000.

Located 28 miles from downtown Sacramento, the subdivision will offer single family homes ranging in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet and currently estimated to be priced from $1,000,000 to $1,300,000. Situated adjacent to the Indian Creek Country Club ( http://golfindiancreek.com/ ), the community will offer future homeowners the opportunity for convenient access to the public golf course. Harbor Custom Homes anticipates commencing site development activities beginning the first quarter of 2022 followed by single family home construction in the 4 th quarter of 2022.

“Adding the Loomis 55 lot subdivision to our portfolio, increases our Sacramento Metro Area footprint and meets our stated objective of providing residential housing that is a 30 to 60-minute commute to the urban job corridor. Urban flight from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley to less populated bedroom communities like Loomis provides for a steady stream of buyers looking for larger housing that can provide home office space, exercise and flex rooms, secure play areas for children and pets, and easy access to outdoor recreational activities,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Homes.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region, California, and Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and plans to begin constructing homes in the two new markets of the Darkhorse Golf Course community, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California, and two established subdivisions located approximately 22 miles from Austin, in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas, beginning in the second quarter of 2021. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

