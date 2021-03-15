 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Acquire Land in Sacramento Metro Housing Market for $6,850,000.

Gig Harbor, Washington , March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has contracted to acquire 55 undeveloped lots in a gated community in Loomis, California for $6,850,000.  

Located 28 miles from downtown Sacramento, the subdivision will offer single family homes ranging in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet and currently estimated to be priced from $1,000,000 to $1,300,000.  Situated adjacent to the Indian Creek Country Club (http://golfindiancreek.com/), the community will offer future homeowners the opportunity for convenient access to the public golf course. Harbor Custom Homes anticipates commencing site development activities beginning the first quarter of 2022 followed by single family home construction in the 4th quarter of 2022.

“Adding the Loomis 55 lot subdivision to our portfolio, increases our Sacramento Metro Area footprint and meets our stated objective of providing residential housing that is a 30 to 60-minute commute to the urban job corridor.  Urban flight from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley to less populated bedroom communities like Loomis provides for a steady stream of buyers looking for larger housing that can provide home office space, exercise and flex rooms, secure play areas for children and pets, and easy access to outdoor recreational activities,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Homes.  

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region, California, and Texas.  Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington.  In addition, Harbor has acquired land and plans to begin constructing homes in the two new markets of the Darkhorse Golf Course community, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California, and two established subdivisions located approximately 22 miles from Austin, in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas, beginning in the second quarter of 2021.  Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations.  For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.  While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release.  These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Thus, actual results could be materially different.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Acquire Land in Sacramento Metro Housing Market for $6,850,000. Gig Harbor, Washington , March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the …

