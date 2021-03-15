 

Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance Available Now at Ulta Beauty

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  35   |   |   

Trusted CBD skincare brand committed to redefining self-care now available at Ulta Beauty

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced that the full collection of Happy Dance CBD products are now available at more than 550 Ulta Beauty locations and online at Ulta.com. This partnership marks the brand’s debut in brick-and-mortar retail. Ulta Beauty will spotlight Happy Dance within its SPARKED at Ulta Beauty program, which showcases the brightest up-and-coming brands. As part of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty, Happy Dance will be featured in a dedicated store display at select locations and will appear on the SPARKED at Ulta Beauty page on Ulta.com.

Happy Dance was co-founded by actress and New York Times best-selling author Kristen Bell and features an easy-to-use line of clean, vegan and cruelty-free hemp-derived CBD bath and body products including:

  • All-Over Whipped Body Butter + CBD ($30)
  • Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt + CBD ($25)
  • Stress Away Bath Bomb + CBD ($15)

“My goal in creating Happy Dance was to make trusted, high-quality, everyday CBD skincare products more widely available to busy moms and consumers everywhere at a price that wouldn’t break the bank,” said co-founder Kristen Bell. “Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner to make that dream a reality. I am grateful for their approach to beauty and their belief in our vision to rethink self-care.”

The brand’s uplifting, colorful CBD bath and body product assortment is the ultimate embodiment of what Bell would look like on your vanity. It will be one of the newest additions to Ulta Beauty’s wellness assortment of self-care products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Happy Dance into the Ulta Beauty family to offer trusted, refreshingly relevant CBD products to our guests” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “We admire Kristen's commitment to every aspect of the brand from the clean ingredients to the meaningful purpose. Her approach is best-in-class to engage, educate and entertain beauty enthusiasts and we look forward to guests embracing the brand online and in our stores."

The joyful mission of Happy Dance is to transform the traditional notion of self-care to extend well beyond the brand itself.  One percent of Happy Dance profits benefit A New Way of Life Reentry Project, a Black-owned, LA-based organization founded by Ms. Susan Burton, a seasoned activist, 2010 CNN Hero, 2012 Purpose Prize winner and author of Becoming Ms. Burton. A New Way of Life Reentry Project provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance Available Now at Ulta Beauty Trusted CBD skincare brand committed to redefining self-care now available at Ulta BeautyTORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
OrganiGram Holdings: Das war noch nichts!
10.03.21
Aphria Inc. : Geht es wieder los?
05.03.21
LYNX: Cronos Group, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis: Wann endet die Talfahrt der Cannabis-Aktien?
26.02.21
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
16.02.21
LYNX: Cronos, Canopy Growth: Cannabis-Aktien im Fokus – Abverkauf oder Kaufchance?
15.02.21
Cronos Group: Volatiles Auf und Ab

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
96
Cronos Group Cannabis