Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance Available Now at Ulta Beauty

Happy Dance was co-founded by actress and New York Times best-selling author Kristen Bell and features an easy-to-use line of clean, vegan and cruelty-free hemp-derived CBD bath and body products including:

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced that the full collection of Happy Dance CBD products are now available at more than 550 Ulta Beauty locations and online at Ulta.com. This partnership marks the brand’s debut in brick-and-mortar retail. Ulta Beauty will spotlight Happy Dance within its SPARKED at Ulta Beauty program, which showcases the brightest up-and-coming brands. As part of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty, Happy Dance will be featured in a dedicated store display at select locations and will appear on the SPARKED at Ulta Beauty page on Ulta.com.

All-Over Whipped Body Butter + CBD ($30)

Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt + CBD ($25)

Stress Away Bath Bomb + CBD ($15)



“My goal in creating Happy Dance was to make trusted, high-quality, everyday CBD skincare products more widely available to busy moms and consumers everywhere at a price that wouldn’t break the bank,” said co-founder Kristen Bell. “Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner to make that dream a reality. I am grateful for their approach to beauty and their belief in our vision to rethink self-care.”

The brand’s uplifting, colorful CBD bath and body product assortment is the ultimate embodiment of what Bell would look like on your vanity. It will be one of the newest additions to Ulta Beauty’s wellness assortment of self-care products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Happy Dance into the Ulta Beauty family to offer trusted, refreshingly relevant CBD products to our guests” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “We admire Kristen's commitment to every aspect of the brand from the clean ingredients to the meaningful purpose. Her approach is best-in-class to engage, educate and entertain beauty enthusiasts and we look forward to guests embracing the brand online and in our stores."

The joyful mission of Happy Dance is to transform the traditional notion of self-care to extend well beyond the brand itself. One percent of Happy Dance profits benefit A New Way of Life Reentry Project, a Black-owned, LA-based organization founded by Ms. Susan Burton, a seasoned activist, 2010 CNN Hero, 2012 Purpose Prize winner and author of Becoming Ms. Burton. A New Way of Life Reentry Project provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.