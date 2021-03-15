HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services

Acquisition Will Expand HC2’s Leading Steel Infrastructure Business with Enhanced East Coast and Southeast Presence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that its core infrastructure business DBM Global (“DBM”) has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Banker Steel Holdco LLC (“Banker Steel”). The Banker Steel family of companies, in the portfolio of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), is based in Lynchburg, Virginia and provides fabricated structural steel and erection services primarily for the East Coast and Southeast commercial and industrial construction market. Banker Steel consists of six operating companies: Banker Steel Co., LLC, NYC Constructors, LLC; Memco LLC; Derr & Isbell Construction LLC; Innovative Detailing and Engineering Solutions; and Lynchburg Freight and Specialty LLC. The transaction is subject to a financing condition and other customary closing conditions and adjustments, and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.



"DBM is one of the leading steel fabrication and erection companies in the US. This transaction, which is expected to substantially increase DBM’s revenue and EBITDA, expands DBM’s footprint nationwide and further strengthens its position as a preeminent company in its field,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2.

“Infrastructure spending in America is poised for substantial growth. The acquisition of Banker Steel greatly enhances the ability of DBM to take increased advantage of substantial infrastructure and commercial opportunities at a critical time,” added Wayne Barr, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of HC2.

“The addition of the Banker Steel family of companies will add significant scale and breadth to our operations, enabling us to provide fabricated structural steel for the entire East Coast construction market, and position us to deliver strong, accelerated growth,” said Rustin Roach, President and CEO of DBM Global. “Banker Steel also brings a highly talented, dedicated group of employees, who have overseen state-of-the-art design-build projects such as the Washington Nationals Park and the Barclays Center, and we look forward to welcoming them to the DBM team.”