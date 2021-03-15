 

HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

Acquisition Will Expand HC2’s Leading Steel Infrastructure Business with Enhanced East Coast and Southeast Presence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that its core infrastructure business DBM Global (“DBM”) has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Banker Steel Holdco LLC (“Banker Steel”). The Banker Steel family of companies, in the portfolio of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), is based in Lynchburg, Virginia and provides fabricated structural steel and erection services primarily for the East Coast and Southeast commercial and industrial construction market. Banker Steel consists of six operating companies: Banker Steel Co., LLC, NYC Constructors, LLC; Memco LLC; Derr & Isbell Construction LLC; Innovative Detailing and Engineering Solutions; and Lynchburg Freight and Specialty LLC. The transaction is subject to a financing condition and other customary closing conditions and adjustments, and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

"DBM is one of the leading steel fabrication and erection companies in the US. This transaction, which is expected to substantially increase DBM’s revenue and EBITDA, expands DBM’s footprint nationwide and further strengthens its position as a preeminent company in its field,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2.

“Infrastructure spending in America is poised for substantial growth. The acquisition of Banker Steel greatly enhances the ability of DBM to take increased advantage of substantial infrastructure and commercial opportunities at a critical time,” added Wayne Barr, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of HC2.

“The addition of the Banker Steel family of companies will add significant scale and breadth to our operations, enabling us to provide fabricated structural steel for the entire East Coast construction market, and position us to deliver strong, accelerated growth,” said Rustin Roach, President and CEO of DBM Global. “Banker Steel also brings a highly talented, dedicated group of employees, who have overseen state-of-the-art design-build projects such as the Washington Nationals Park and the Barclays Center, and we look forward to welcoming them to the DBM team.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services Acquisition Will Expand HC2’s Leading Steel Infrastructure Business with Enhanced East Coast and Southeast PresenceNEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that its core …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
HC2 Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
26.02.21
HC2 Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 10