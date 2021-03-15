Neptune Digital Assets Hits Record Income of $6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce it has achieved its highest income results since its initial listing in January 2018. These are preliminary results for the second quarter ended on February 28, 2021.



“We are extremely pleased with our record setting quarter. We are continuing to strengthen our foundation in decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, and blockchain technologies which is proving to be a solid growth strategy. With our bitcoin mining operations coming online in a matter of weeks, we expect substantial income growth and our asset base to continue on this trajectory,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.