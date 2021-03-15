Neptune Digital Assets Hits Record Income of $6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company"), a
cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce it has achieved its highest income results since its initial listing in January 2018. These are preliminary results for the second quarter
ended on February 28, 2021.
“We are extremely pleased with our record setting quarter. We are continuing to strengthen our foundation in decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, and blockchain technologies which is proving to be a solid growth strategy. With our bitcoin mining operations coming online in a matter of weeks, we expect substantial income growth and our asset base to continue on this trajectory,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.
Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the three months ended February 28, 2021:
- The Company has achieved a positive net comprehensive income of $6.07 million for the 3 months ended February 28, 2021,
- Neptune had a 200% growth in total assets from November 30, 2020 to February 28, 2021,
- The Company’s largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 82 BTC, 139,150 ATOM, 1.44 million FTM, 210 ETH, and 2,030 DASH. The Company also holds positions in BCH, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, OMG, QTUM as well as the investment in the Protocol Fund,
- Neptune’s investment in the Protocol Fund of $250,000 USD is now valued at $1.8 million USD as of February 28, 2021,
- Neptune’s investment in Fantom (FTM) has increased over 1,000% in value,
- DeFi and proof-of-stake earnings have doubled over the same period last year and as of the date of this news release earnings related to defi and staking have increased 500% over prior year,
- Neptune is continually purchasing crypto in order to dollar cost average and is always optimizing its crypto portfolio in order to maximize growth for shareholders,
- Neptune’s cash operating costs were approximately $226,000 for the 6 months ended February 28, 2021 or roughly $37,000 per month.
“We have now shown the earnings and asset growth potential when investing in viable cryptocurrency ecosystems. We also continue to operate Neptune on a very lean budget in an effort to maximize shareholder value and bring on new revenue streams reflecting those same cost efficiencies, as we intend to do with our mining operations,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.
