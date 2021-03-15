Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin American-Focused Gold Producer

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) (“Gran Colombia”) and Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (“Gold X”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Gran Colombia will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold X (the “Gold X Shares”) not already owned by Gran Colombia by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Gran Colombia currently owns 9,571,158 shares of Gold X, or approximately 18% of the Gold X Shares outstanding.



Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding Gold X Shares will be acquired by Gran Colombia in exchange for Gran Colombia common shares (the “Gran Colombia Shares”) on the basis of 0.6948 of a Gran Colombia Share for each Gold X Share (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Exchange Ratio implies consideration of CA$4.10 per Gold X Share based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of the Gran Colombia Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the market close on March 12, 2021 (the “Value Date”) for total consideration of approximately CA$315 million on a 100% and fully diluted in-the-money basis. The Exchange Ratio represents a premium of 39% based on the closing price of the Gold X Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on the Value Date and a 44% premium based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of the Gold X Shares ending on the Value Date.

Transaction Highlights