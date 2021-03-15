 

West Mining Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Under Symbol WESMF And to Present at Emerging Growth Conference March 17, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has applied to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors by up-listing its common shares listed for trading from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol "WEST", in Frankfurt under its existing symbol "1HL", and in the U.S. under its OTC Pink Market symbol "WESMF".

Furthermore the company is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 17, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Mr. Nicholas Houghton in real time.

"After recently receiving DTC Eligibility we believe listing WEST Mining on the OTCQB market will provide increased liquidity and trading capabilities in our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," said Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining "We further invite you to attend our first US based online conference since our acquisition of the advanced stage Kena Daylight deposit with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth in the Golden Arc Mining District of BC, Canada."

