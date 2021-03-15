 

Matinas BioPharma to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results on March 29, 2021

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-5976 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-0031 (Toll). The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Matinas’ website, www.matinasbiopharma.com, and archived for 90 days.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

LYPDISO, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia.

In addition, Matinas is developing a portfolio of products based upon its proprietary lipid nanocrystal (LNC) drug delivery platform, which can solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, making them orally bioavailable, less toxic, and targeted to cells and tissues.

MAT2203 is an oral, encochleated formulation of the well-known, but highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, primarily used to treat serious invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT is currently enrolling patients in its second cohort, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the middle of 2021.

MAT2501 is an oral, encochleated formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic medicine amikacin, primarily used to treat chronic and acute bacterial infections. The Company has been awarded up to $3.75 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) to support development of MAT2501 toward an indication to treat nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, including infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).. 

