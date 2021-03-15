 

Sio Gene Therapies Provides Update on Cash Position and Major Upcoming GM1 Gangliosidosis Program Milestones

  • Company had $120.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 12, 2021
  • Substantial increase in liquidity driven by equity investment from Suvretta Capital and sale of Arvelle shares
  • Company estimates it is fully funded through major upcoming milestones for GM1 gene therapy program

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it had $120.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 12, 2021, augmented by a recent $15 million equity investment by Suvretta Capital.

Since December 31, 2020, the Company has raised $49.1 million, of which $37.1 million was received in gross proceeds from public sales of its common stock (including the Suvretta Capital investment) and $11.6 million was received from a non-dilutive transaction (the sale of the Company’s shares in Arvelle Therapeutics). The Company expects to receive another milestone payment of approximately $4.8 million by mid-2021 upon the marketing approval of cenobamate by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“With a strengthened cash balance, we are well positioned to fulfill our patient-oriented mission by advancing our industry-leading pipeline programs well into the future. We believe that the three products in our pipeline are the most advanced gene therapies in clinical development for their respective indications, and we look forward to progressing these programs and generating additional data to support our leadership position,” said David Nassif, Chief Financial Officer of Sio Gene Therapies.

The Company estimates that its current cash position extends beyond the expected dates of major upcoming milestones for the AXO-AAV-GM1 program:

  1. Updated 6-month data from the low-dose cohort of late-infantile and juvenile (Type 2) children by mid-year 2021, to include biomarker data from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) as an indicator of central nervous system activity
  2. 12-month topline data from the low-dose cohort in the second half of 2021;
  3. 12-month data from the first two children dosed in the high-dose cohort in Q1 2022;
  4. 24-month data from the low-dose cohort in mid-2022; and
  5. In the first half of 2022, meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the registrational pathway for AXO-AAV-GM1
