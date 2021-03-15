Update on Finalization of MCIT Rule to Provide National Medicare Coverage for FDA Breakthrough Devices and Diagnostics

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, provides an update on the establishment of the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway to provide a coverage pathway for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide for innovative medical devices and diagnostic tests designated under the Breakthrough Device review program and with market authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will delay the implementation date of the MCIT rule by 60 days, beginning a 30-day comment period to solicit additional public feedback on the rule. RenalytixAI expects the MCIT rule, as is or amended, will become effective within the expected 2021 FDA review and clearance period for KidneyIntelX and will have no material effect on the RenalytixAI business plan.