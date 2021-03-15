 

Update on Finalization of MCIT Rule to Provide National Medicare Coverage for FDA Breakthrough Devices and Diagnostics

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, provides an update on the establishment of the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway to provide a coverage pathway for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide for innovative medical devices and diagnostic tests designated under the Breakthrough Device review program and with market authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will delay the implementation date of the MCIT rule by 60 days, beginning a 30-day comment period to solicit additional public feedback on the rule. RenalytixAI expects the MCIT rule, as is or amended, will become effective within the expected 2021 FDA review and clearance period for KidneyIntelX and will have no material effect on the RenalytixAI business plan.  

RenalytixAI's lead product, KidneyIntelX, was granted FDA breakthrough designation in May 2019 and submitted its final FDA application in August 2020. The MCIT rule has bipartisan support in Congress and is considered by many as a key program to drive medical innovation and improve countless lives. Further background and details are contained in the Company’s announcement on January 13, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix AI plc  www.renalytixai.com
James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams  
   
Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

About Kidney Disease

