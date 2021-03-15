Microbix & Seegene Canada Form COVID-Variant Collaboration

Focus on Supporting Canadian Labs with Variant-related Assays and QAPs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, and Seegene Canada Inc. (Seegene), a provider of leading-edge molecular diagnostics assays and instruments (made by Seegene Inc. of Seoul, Korea), are pleased to announce a collaboration under which Seegene will distribute and recommend Microbix’s new COVID-variant Quality Assessment Products (QAPs) to monitor the workflow accuracy of Seegene Allplex assays across Canada.



In this collaboration, Seegene becomes a QAPs distributor and will recommend Microbix’s whole-genome COVID-variant QAPs to support Seegene’s molecular assays that detect the more-contagious emerging strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – initially the Brazilian, South African, & UK variants (P.1, B.1.351, & B1.1.7 respectively). Seegene’s unique Allplex assays more rapidly and economically detect the genetic point-mutations associated with these variants. In turn, Microbix’s novel COVID-variant QAPs will monitor the workflow accuracy and laboratory testing performance of those assays.

Combining Seegene’s Allplex new-variant detection assays with Microbix’s new-variant QAPs creates a faster, less-expensive, accurate, and effective means of assessing the prevalence of viral variants in populations. Use of Allplex and QAPs is therefore a superior alternative to costly and slow genomic-sequencing of patient samples. The resulting accurate knowledge of the presence and proportion of viral variants is critical for public health decision-making, including about the severity of lockdowns and the timing and extent of re-openings.

Seegene Allplex assays are designed to readily detect even single-nucleotide changes to genetic sequences and are therefore well-suited to viral variant detection (kits are now available in Canada on an RUO basis). Microbix’s QAPs are available to support both PCR-based (molecular) and antigen-based SARS-CoV-2 assays in refrigerator-stable liquid vials or formatted on Copan FLOQSwabs and room-temperature stable. Microbix’s PROCEEDx brand QAPs are RUO samples, while its REDx brand QAPs are In-Vitro Diagnostic “IVD” Controls. Regular use of QAPs helps ensure the accuracy of laboratory-conducted assays, such as for variant detection.