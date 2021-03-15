 

BioCryst to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 22, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will host a virtual R&D day on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am ET.

The program will cover BioCryst’s unique, proven and prolific approach to developing oral medicines for rare diseases, with a focus on BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor being developed as a monotherapy for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

BioCryst plans to present new data from a dose-ranging clinical trial of BCX9930 that enrolled 16 paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients (10 treatment-naïve PNH patients with no prior treatment with C5 inhibitors and six PNH patients with an inadequate response to C5 inhibitors).

The event will feature presentations from the BioCryst management team, and a panel discussion with a PNH patient and physician key opinion leaders.

The live video webcast and replay of the event may be accessed at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0108DF33-EA47-4C52-B ... or in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of oral medicines. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of BCX9930 may not have positive results; BioCryst may not be able to enroll the required number of subjects in planned clinical trials of product candidates; BioCryst may not advance human clinical trials with product candidates as expected; the FDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold or delay market approval for product candidates. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

Contact:
Investors
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Media
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
ckyroulis@biocryst.com




