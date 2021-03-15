Bunker Hill Launches Its Web-Based Water Discharge Monitoring System in Support of Its Rapid Restart Program

HIGHLIGHTS

In support of its rapid restart program, Bunker Hill continues to optimize its water management solutions

The new pre-discharge treatment system is already having a significant effect, with acidity and metal content reduced substantially

To ensure transparency of this critical environmental aspect the Company has installed a water discharge monitoring system which uploads data onto its website every 5 minutes

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) announces the launch of its water quality tracking platform, which uploads data onto its website every 5 minutes. In line with its commitment to transparency and partnership, this gives public access to both real-time data on the quality of mine water being discharged from the Kellogg Tunnel and an interactive database to allow detailed historical analysis by all stakeholders.

Bradley Barnett, Vice President of Sustainability stated: “There can be no lasting trust without transparency. Giving our local community and key stakeholders, such as the US EPA, unfiltered access to our water discharge and management data are key to building an effective partnership with those involved in ensuring the highest possible standards of environmental management.”

THE WATER MANAGEMENT PARTNERSHIP: “TEAMWORK IN ACTION”

The Bunker Hill mine is located within the Bunker Hill Mining and Metallurgical Complex Superfund site, established in 1983 by the US EPA to ensure the environmental cleanup and restoration work in areas contaminated by mining waste in the Coeur D’Alene River Watershed, Coeur D’Alene Lake, and the upper reaches of the Spokane River.

Water that flows from the Bunker Hill Mine is treated by the US EPA-run Central Treatment Plant (CTP), before it is discharged into the South Fork of the Coeur D’Alene River. This reduces the concentration of metals and acidity at or below established discharge limits.

Working in partnership with the US EPA, the State of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ), MineWater LLC, Klepfer Mining Services and Stantec Consulting International LLC, the Company has spent a year analyzing the mine’s water system to determine and implement new ways to improve the quality of the water before it needs to be treated at the CTP. This will result in an overall reduction in the cost of water treatment. Continued research, improvement and optimization of these efforts will further improve the robustness of the combined solution for the benefit of all stakeholders.