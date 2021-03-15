IGM Biosciences Appoints Lisa Decker, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

– Ms. Decker Brings 20 Years of Development Experience in the Life Sciences Industry –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the appointment of Lisa L. Decker, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Ms. Decker joins IGM with twenty years of experience in business development strategy, transactions and alliance management. Most recently, Ms. Decker was Chief Business Officer at Atreca, Inc., where she led business development, including the portfolio and alliance management functions.



“We are very pleased to have Lisa join our team to lead our business development efforts, which are growing quickly as we validate our platform and advance our pipeline,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “Lisa brings a wealth of life sciences business development experience. She has an excellent track record of identifying potential partners, growing relationships and developing and implementing successful business development strategies. She will be critical to executing on our vision of broadly developing the IGM technology to bring new treatments to patients in the fields of oncology, infectious disease and autoimmune disease.”

“IGM’s opportunity to pioneer the development of an entire class of antibodies as therapeutic treatments for human diseases is very exciting,” added Ms. Decker. “The remarkable scope of this opportunity and the commitment and vision of the team drew me, and I am excited to become part of the company that is leading the exploration of the inherent advantages of IgM antibodies.”

Prior to her role at Atreca, Ms. Decker served in multiple roles at Nektar Therapeutics, from her initial role as a Senior Director, Alliance Management/Business Development in 2008 to her final role in 2019, serving as Vice President, Business Development, where she led all partnering activities including strategy, identifying and assessing new opportunities and developing deal structures and financial terms. Before that, she served as Associate Director in the Office of Technology Management at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where she was responsible for licensing, intellectual property strategy and management and marketing of early stage life science inventions, including the university’s Nobel Prize winning RNAi technology. Ms. Decker received her Ph.D. in Immunology from Tufts University School of Medicine and her B.A. in Biology from the College of the Holy Cross.