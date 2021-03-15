 

DSP Group Opens Innovation Lab to Advance State-of-the-Art in Audio AI, Signal Processing and Acoustic Engineering

Hires team of industry experts for development of advanced audio technologies and rapid deployment; leverages team’s proficiency and proven track record in the automotive industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced the opening of an audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing the state-of-the-art in audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering. The lab is already staffed with experts, each with 20+ years of experience in the areas of voice and audio processing algorithm development and deployment, speaker non-linear processing, AI-based audio processing, active noise cancellation (ANC), and rapid prototyping and tuning. The Straubing team will enhance the company’s current offerings while adding domain-specific expertise in automotive audio, in-cabin and road ANC, hearables, and professional audio.

The establishment of the lab comes at a time rapid of advances in voice integration and active approaches to noise cancellation in automobiles. These approaches are leveraging multiple microphones and digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms integrated into increasingly advanced automotive audio systems to cancel noise. This ensures a pleasant driving experience, while also enabling higher-performance voice user interfaces (VUIs) for calls and system control.

“The field of voice, audio, and acoustic engineering is advancing rapidly, and recent technology breakthroughs that combine acoustic engineering, signal processing, and AI are elevating requirements and device performance,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “It has become clear to us that to complement our capabilities and meet customers’ needs we should adopt a holistic full-system approach to optimize audio performance while adding specific capabilities that will bring our portfolio of technologies to broader markets such as automotive and various consumer devices. The Straubing team have a proven track record of 20+ years of innovation in the audio field and of pushing the envelope in these, and other audio applications. We are very excited to welcome them to the DSP Group family.”

The Straubing team’s automotive expertise contributed to over 200 patents related to in-cabin voice processing, ANC, audio sound processing, as well as automotive audio system design. For consumer audio, the team was named contributor of 200/100 patents. The team was also named contributor to over 100 patents, from far-field voice with beamforming to 3D audio effects.

“With this new team and their expertise, DSP Group will be able to quickly expand into exciting new market segments, including automotive audio technology as well as additional applications including vacuum cleaners and other home appliances,” said Heinz Thuerauf, President of DSP Group, Germany.

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

